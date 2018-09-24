EDITORIAL: State firms should lead by example

An international circular economy and green energy development exhibition was held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center last week, along with several industry forums. The idea of a circular economy has become a hot topic globally.

The Circular Economy Taiwan exhibition showcased an emerging industry centered around green energy and ecological technology development, with the objectives of zero energy consumption and zero waste. Panelists at the forums shared insights on the new business model from the perspectives of the electronics and textile industries, as well as biofuel and food waste.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has declared the circular economy key to Taiwan’s future, and businesses have introduced new manufacturing processes that reuse industrial waste and scrap metals. More companies are finding green production achievable in terms of operational costs as well as the effect on the environment. In an ideal circular economy, each component of a product can be either reused for other purposes or returned to the environment in a non-toxic manner.

One local company turns scrap metal into stone and glass oxide, which are then used to pave roads and power other types of industrial production — just one example of circular processes saving the public money and putting waste to use. Other examples include Taiwanese companies that make textiles from waste coffee grounds or reuse marine waste to make sports shoes.

One notable effort centers on making the most of pig manure. State-run Taiwan Sugar Corp (Taisugar) has announced plans to invest NT$10.7 billion (US$348.35 million) over two years to renovate old pig farms to convert pig manure into biofuel for cooking and heating, while the residue goes to farmers as nutrient-rich fertilizer. The project would improve the pigs’ health and boost production of biogas, and would make Taisugar a leader among state-owned companies in its embrace of circular economy principles.

Taiwan lacks natural resources and must import the bulk of its energy needs. It therefore needs to develop competitive advantages, create value with its products and satisfy people’s needs. However, the development strategies and economic models that were used to achieve those goals in the past were mostly based on a linear “take-make-dispose” approach, combined with the old mindset of cutting costs to squeeze out profits through contract manufacturing.

It is clear that this approach has negative side-effects on the environment and many recognize that Taiwan must move on from contract manufacturing to concentrate on research and development, innovation and brand marketing. It is time to adopt a different approach in manufacturing, farming and food production that does not harm nature and that reduces our reliance on finite natural resources.

Tsai has included the circular economy in the “five plus two” innovative industries program, following in the footsteps of the Netherlands, the UK, France and other EU countries that have already mapped out plans to move toward a circular economy. It would be a welcome sign if more state-owned or state-controlled companies follow suit and demonstrate that the development of their business is good for people, society, the country and nature.