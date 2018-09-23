Why men are tackling their midlife obesity crisis

By Donna Ferguson / The Observer

After losing nearly a third of his body weight over the past year and reversing his type 2 diabetes diagnosis thanks to a new diet and exercise, Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson knows exactly what he used to picture in his head to motivate himself.

“Death,” he said, without any hesitation. “I pictured death.”

Last week, by speaking out about his weight loss and its dramatic effect on his health and well-being, the British politician became an unlikely poster boy for a generation of new dieters: middle-aged men.

Only 22 percent of men aged 45 to 54 in England are considered a normal weight, compared with 42 percent of men aged 25 to 34 and 31 percent aged 35 to 44. A third of men in the 45 to 54 age group in England are now obese, while an additional 46 percent are overweight, the latest statistics from the Health Survey for England showed.

Watson used to be one of them. At his heaviest, he weighed 140kg, leading to a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes in late 2015.

Reading the biographies of Labour politicians who died in their 50s made him consider his own chances of longevity.

“For me, dieting was entirely a rational decision,” he said. “I’m 51 and I want to live another 51 years.”

For example, he read up on the pioppi diet and found the work of Dr Michael Mosley, bestselling author of The Fast Diet, The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet and The Clever Gut Diet, particularly helpful.

“I read everything Mosley had ever written, and then I read the research he wrote about — hundreds of papers and commentary. I knew the exercise I’d have to do would be humiliating and the food bit would be tough,” Watson said. “It was important for me to understand why I needed to change.”

Watson’s appetite for scientific research about dieting is typical of men of his generation, Mosley said.

The UK dieting market is estimated to be worth ￡157 million (US$205 million) and grew 6 percent in value last year.

Mosley said he believes it is the wealth of science that has emerged, suggesting there are specific actions people can take to improve their health, that is driving middle-aged men in particular to start dieting.

“Historically, men have been less interested in their health than they are now, and dieting has been seen very much as a vanity thing, a fad or quackery, aimed at helping you slip into a little black dress,” he said. “What is new to some degree is studies showing the health benefits of particular types of diets, such as rapid weight loss and fasting diets.”

His books illuminating these studies have sold nearly two million copies worldwide.

“It’s clear now that when you lose fat, particularly gut fat, that leads to a whole range of other improvements,” Mosley said. “We have our own fate in our hands. If you’re middle-aged today, you could live well into your 90s and you don’t want to be living those last 20 years in ill health.

“Nowadays men are proud of their diets and of what they have achieved,” he added.

Tom Kerridge, 45, and his fellow celebrity chefs Si King, 50, and David Myers, 60, from The Hairy Bikers, were among the first to join this increasingly vocal group of proud and conspicuously slimmer middle-aged men.

All three chefs have sold millions of diet cookbooks off the back of their own dramatic weight loss stories, with Kerridge’s book Lose Weight for Good selling a quarter of a million copies in just eight weeks when it was published at Christmas last year.