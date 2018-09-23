[ LETTER ]

Milk prices a worry

For the past four months, milk prices have changed significantly. According to the Council of Agriculture, milk prices have gone up 62 percent from NT$21.8 per kilogram to NT$35.3 per kilogram, which has not happened since 1996.

This sudden and drastic rise surprised many, as Taiwan had maintained stable prices.

There is still strong demand, despite the price hike, which could affect not only households, but also companies.

Milk is used to produce fresh dairy products, such as beverages, yogurt, ice cream, cottage cheese and frozen desserts. Rising milk prices could impact production and affect the price of goods in the long run.

The reason for the drastic change is still being discussed. It could be from the other side of the world. Many countries are suffering amid the trade war between Washington and Beijing, which started in July.

Reports of high milk prices spark heated discussions, not only among Taiwanese, but also foreigners residing in Taiwan. For example, Indians in Taiwan consume approximately 12 liters of milk per week, assuming each drinks milk tea four to five times per day, as they do in their culture.

“Drinking milk is becoming a luxury in Taiwan,” is a common comment in response to such reports.

However, the chance of a recovery is high. Domestic dairy producers are protected by tariff rate quotas, limiting competition from imports.

Hafizha Dea Iftina

Taipei