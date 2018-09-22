Indie rockers channel the resilient spirit of Myanmar’s youth

By Fran McElhone / The Guardian

The lead singer of one of Myanmar’s most popular bands has spent his life songwriting in code. Having formed indie/post-punk group Side Effect with three friends in 2004, under a military dictatorship, Darko C had to be scrupulously careful not to offend the generals.

Every form of popular culture was vetted and controlled at the time, and dissident artists of all kinds featured among the pariah state’s vast cohort of political prisoners.

Taboo subjects included sex, politics and any expression of disdain for life in general. The nation’s strict censorship program meant all songs destined for the recording studio first had to be checked and approved by officials, a process Darko, 37, describes bluntly as a “pain in the arse.”

This oppressive protocol officially ended in 2012, when the Burmese Ministry of Information relaxed Myanmar’s censorship program following the establishment of a semi-civilian government the previous year.

However, the fear is so ingrained in musicians like Darko that it is taking time for the effect to filter through — an obvious irony, given that the forefathers of punk built an enduring sub-culture on anti-establishment principles.

“For a long time we were an underground band and we didn’t push ourselves to release any songs because we didn’t want to deal with the authorities,” said Darko, who now lives in up-and-coming Yangon.

“But a good thing came out of this — it pushed me as a songwriter to think of ways to express my thoughts and feelings in an indirect way, so I would use a lot of metaphors and symbolism. This made our songs more interesting and thought-provoking. We found freedom this way,” he said.

In 2015, the National League for Democracy (NDL), with Aung San Suu Kyi as leader, won the elections with enough seats to form a government, ending 54 years of military rule.

Darko’s answer is “yes and no” when pressed on whether things became any better for musicians under Aung San Suu Kyi, whose inaction over the persecution of Rohingya Muslims has made her a controversial figure.

“There’s a song by the British punk band the Notsensibles which goes: ‘I’m in love with Margaret Thatcher… She’s so sexy,’” Darko said. “Do you think you could joke about Aung San Suu Kyi? No. You would definitely be put in jail. So can I say I’m free? No.”

“Freedom is something you have to fight for in Myanmar and now is the time to question how democratic the government really is. We need to keep pushing for our rights. Our job as musicians is to point out the problems and make them listen to us,” he said.

Darko taught himself how to play guitar by borrowing his father’s “hollow” (acoustic) guitar and watching his older friends play, while the band’s drummer, Tser Htoo, learned how to play drums on stacks of books.

“I started writing songs, not giving a shit about what people would think,” said Darko, who is the Myanmar director for Turning Tables, a global not-for-profit organization that works to empower marginalized youth in the developing world through music and film. “It wasn’t until I was a teenager when I realized how fucked up things were in my country compared to the rest of the world.”

In 2011, the band attracted the attention of the international press when US$2,800 raised through the US crowdfunding site Indiegogo for the release of their debut album was frozen by the US due to its economic sanctions against Myanmar.