Hurricane Florence is proving a climate change triple threat

By Michael Mann / The Guardian

Just a year ago we were dealing with a historically devastating Atlantic hurricane season. It was marked by the strongest hurricane — Irma — ever observed in the open Atlantic; the near-total devastation of Puerto Rico by a similarly powerful Category 5 monster, Maria; and Hurricane Harvey — the worst flooding event in US history.

At the time, I commented about the role climate change had played in amplifying the destructive characteristics of these storms.

Not to be outdone, this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, initially predicted to be quiet — quelled by an incipient El Nino event and cool, early summer ocean waters — has suddenly erupted.

If the disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico known as “95L” earns the status of a tropical storm, this season would be the second time in recorded history that we have seen five tropical storms simultaneously present in the Atlantic basin — the last time was in 1971.

What happened to cause all of this?

An early autumn ocean “heat wave” has brought sea surface temperatures in the western Atlantic to bathtub-level warmth. Just as summer heat waves on land are greatly increased in frequency and intensity by even modest overall warming, so too are these ocean heat waves becoming more frequent and more extreme as the oceans continue warm.

All else being equal, warmer oceans mean more energy to intensify tropical storms and hurricanes.

However, when it comes to coastal threat, it hardly matters how many tropical storms there are over the course of the season. A single landfalling hurricane can wreak havoc and destruction. Think Katrina in 2005, Irene in 2011, Sandy in 2012, either Harvey or Maria last year and Florence this year.

In this sense, the sometimes fractious debate about whether we can expect to see more or fewer storms in a warmer world is somewhat misplaced. What matters is that there is a consensus that we will see stronger and worse flood-producing storms — and we are seeing them already.

That brings us to Hurricane Florence: a climatologically amplified triple threat.

First, there is the threat of wind damage. Florence strengthened into a monster Category 4 hurricane with 225.3kph winds over those very warm western Atlantic waters.

Past studies indicate about a 7 percent increase in the peak wind speed of a Category 4 storm for each 1°C warming of ocean surface temperatures.

So the about 1.5°C warmer-than-normal waters in the subtropical Atlantic where the storm intensified — and keep in mind that “normal” as modernly defined by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as the average during the 1981 to 2010 period is itself already about 1°C warmer than pre-industrial times prior to advent of human-caused greenhouse warming — corresponds to about an 11 percent increase in peak winds.

However, the destructive potential of a storm is the cube of the wind speed. So that 11 percent increase in wind speed corresponds to a 33 percent increase in destructive potential, which is not a subtle effect.

Fortunately those winds decreased substantially as the storm approached landfall, but even as a strong, very slowly moving hurricane pounding structures with near 160.9kph winds for hours on end, Florence did considerable damage as it skirted the long Carolina coastline, taking down trees and power lines, and rendering large areas without electricity.