Stepping up support for Taiwan

By Gray Sergeant

With military maneuvers and fierce rhetoric, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) is seeking to intimidate Taiwan. At the same time, Beijing has redoubled its efforts to isolate Taiwan even further on the world stage by coercing other governments and businesses, as well as international culture and sports bodies, to comply with its “one China” principle.

Recently Panama, the Dominican Republic and El Salvador established diplomatic ties with the PRC — leaving only 17 nations that officially recognize the Taiwanese government.

However, a lack of diplomatic recognition need not mean diplomatic isolation. While most countries, including influential liberal democracies, have chosen to establish formal relations with Beijing, this has not precluded flexible interpretations of their “one China” policies.

Taiwan’s economic strengths and soft power pull have enticed other countries to trade with Taiwan and treat it as a constructive member of the international community, despite an increasingly powerful China making it more costly to do so.

Last month, following the severing of ties with El Salvador, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) reaffirmed that “Taiwan will not bow to pressure” and called on like-minded countries to join her in combating China’s reckless behavior.

Politicians in the US have stepped up in response by proposing the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act to deter other countries from switching allegiance. This follows another piece of US legislation, the Taiwan Travel Act, which aims to boost ties between the two nations by allowing high-profile visits.

US support, however precarious it might be with US President Donald Trump in the White House, is vital to deterring Chinese coercion. It is the only nation able to counter a Chinese attack from across the Taiwan Strait.

However, the task of giving Taiwan more international breathing space should be a responsibility of all liberal democracies.

On Sept. 8, the lead opinion piece in the Times of London called for “Solidarity with Taiwan.” It concluded by criticizing Britain and Japan for leaving the US to hold the line alone.

Of course, these countries over the years have pursued strategies to maintain relations with Taiwan, despite both being more vulnerable to Beijing’s threats than the US. These efforts should not be downplayed. However, given China’s continued isolation of Taiwan, what is required now is a stepping up of those efforts.

Calling out China’s tactic of pressuring companies to list Taiwan as a province of China would be a start. Forcing name changes is just one way in which Beijing has tried to erase Taiwan, and earlier this year Washington hit back by calling such tactics “Orwellian nonsense.”

In the past, Japan has challenged China’s name games. It did so in January last year, when it changed the name of its Interchange Association in Taiwan, which has offices in Taipei and Kaohsiung, to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association.

Earlier this year, then-British minister of state for trade and investment Greg Hands took to Twitter to question British Airways’ labeling of Taipei as “Taiwan – China” rather than just Taiwan. Following further questioning from lawmakers, a British Foreign and Commonwealth Office minister reiterated the UK government’s policy of referring to Taiwan as “Taiwan” and advising others to do so.