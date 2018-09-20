Building a prostitution museum

By Hsiao Chia-hung 蕭嘉弘

On Sept. 6, Japanese nationalist Mitsuhiko Fujii kicked a recently erected memorial statue of a “comfort woman” next to the Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Tainan chapter office.

A few days later, KMT Tainan City Councilor Hsieh Lung-chieh (謝龍介) traveled to Taipei to lead a protest in front of the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, most likely as a publicity stunt.

Other emotional protesters hurled paint at the Japanese office, splashing nearby police officers and security guards.

Reprisal breeds reprisal. Violent conduct from both parties should be equally condemned.

The Japanese Imperial Army’s “comfort women” and the former KMT government’s system of military prostitutes — known by its code name “831” — established by Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) when he was in charge of the Ministry of National Defense’s Political Warfare Bureau, were both severe human rights infringements that bear witness to the grief and sorrow of the ill-fated women.

In 2001, Taipei’s licensed prostitution system was swept into the dustbin of history, four years after then-Taipei mayor Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) announced that public brothels would be shut down.

However, no one has paid any attention to the future of the women once employed as prostitutes while illegal prostitution spread.

An earlier version of the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法), which stipulated that only prostitutes and not their clients should be fined, only rubbed salt into the wounds of such women.

The Netherlands has Red Light Secrets, the world’s first museum of prostitution. The museum is small and mainly appeals to tourists’ hunger for novelty and spectacle, but it has become an attraction that benefits handsomely from tourism.

Why have the government and the opposition not laid out a plan for establishing Taiwan’s own museum of prostitution?

A potential museum of prostitution in Taiwan should differ from its Dutch counterpart by focusing on human rights and by discussing the accomplice structure of perpetrators of World War II.

Apart from the “comfort women” and Taiwan’s system of military prostitutes, the exhibition could also incorporate themes such as the history of child prostitution.

A collaborative effort between the government and opposition parties could help resolve social turmoil and establish a space for discussion that takes history as its reference point and is guided by rational empathy.

That way, Taiwan could take another step forward as a beacon of human rights in Asia.

Hsiao Chia-hung is a graduate student at National Taiwan University’s Graduate Institute of National Development.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming