Lessons remain unlearned from the Lehman Brothers collapse

Ten years ago, amid a worsening subprime mortgage crisis, the US government did what few have dared: It allowed a major global investment bank, Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, to file for bankruptcy. Within days, the shock waves crippled the nation’s largest insurer, triggered a run on money market funds and accelerated a cash crunch that would ultimately destroy millions of jobs.

Only by pledging trillions of US dollars to prop up the financial system and spending hundreds of billions more on fiscal stimulus did the government manage to prevent the worst economic disaster since the Great Depression from becoming the worst ever.

The repercussions of that debacle endure today. In the US alone, an estimated US$1.4 trillion in annual economic output will never be recovered — a loss that has weighed most heavily on the poor. The cost of shoring up economies has left the governments of advanced nations deeper in debt than at any point since World War II and depleted the financial resources that central banks will need to fight the next recession.

The populism that has gripped the developed world, and that brought US President Donald Trump to power, can be traced to the way the crisis — and the spectacle of governments left with no choice, but to bail out those responsible — undermined confidence in the establishment.

Given the scale of the damage, the experience should be seared into the memories of politicians everywhere. It is shocking to see how quickly they have forgotten and how fragile the financial system remains.

The lessons of the 2008 crisis are clear. Banks had too much debt and too little equity, so they could not bear the losses they faced.

Government overseers were flying blind: The system was so opaque that they could not see risks building or know who was connected to whom. And even if they had perfect visibility, they could not safely dismantle a large, global financial institution.

The Lehman failure demonstrated their awful options: Bail out banks at taxpayer expense, or tempt Armageddon.

After the crisis, legislators and regulators worked to ensure that the system would be better prepared, adopting thousands of pages of laws and rules.

In some cases, the changes are unnecessarily burdensome. In general, they have fallen short. Regular stress tests have improved banks’ risk management, but are not nearly as stressful as a real crisis. New derivatives rules and risk reporting have shed more light on the financial system, but do not yet provide the real-time, cross-border picture needed to see dangers and respond accordingly.

Some of the world’s largest banks still cannot provide timely, complete and accurate data on their own exposures. Regulators have developed a mechanism that allows them to take over a large, distressed financial institution, but it is untested and unlikely to work in a system-wide crisis.

All told, the global financial system looks troublingly like it did in 2007. Vast risks are still concentrated in a handful of vulnerable institutions. There is no shortage of proposals for a more fundamental fix, but political will is lacking. Worse, the world is backsliding.

In Europe, banks have successfully fought back against rules that would have toughened regulatory capital ratios.

In the US, Congress and the Trump administration have rolled back bits of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, weakening some safeguards and undermining institutions designed to protect consumers and create a financial early-warning system.