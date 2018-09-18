Hong Kong will not be governed by two ‘lines’

By Kot Chun 葛雋

Early September is when students return to school, and many leaders of Hong Kong’s university student associations touched on the issue of independence in their opening addresses.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) fumed, saying that “talk of Hong Kong independence challenges the bottom line drawn by [Chinese President and Chinese Communist Party] Secretary-General Xi [Jinping, 習近平].” Hong Kongers dismissed her anger with laughter — they have become used to her displeasure.

During a radio interview on Sunday last week, Lam took a question from a Hong Konger who asked why Lam would not urge Beijing authorities to return Hong Kong’s right to approve one-way permits issued to Chinese who want to permanently move to Hong Kong.

This would relieve some of the pressure of finding accommodation amid Hong Kong’s growing population, the person said.

Surprising everyone, Lam somberly told the caller that the question “crossed a red line.”

Frankly, Hong Kongers, who are used to the freedom of speech, are becoming increasingly confused by Lam’s statements.

She speaks of a “bottom line” on one occasion and a “red line” on another.

What exactly is the difference? Does Xi’s “bottom line” also have a color? Is red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo or violet the most dangerous? What punishment does one receive for stepping on a “red line”? Does Hong Kong’s Basic Law cover the “red line” and the “bottom line”?

The frightening, untreadable and untouchable bottom and red lines seem to have proliferated in Hong Kong since Lam took office.

Who is responsible for drawing the lines? Should the name of the framework be changed from “one country, two systems, with Hong Kong governed by Hong Kongers” to “China and Hong Kong, with Hong Kong governed by two lines” (that is, “bottom” and “red”)?

Hong Kong is a society under the rule of law, and both the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law guarantee freedom of speech and bestow it on Hong Kongers. There is never any mention of a bottom or red line.

A society under the rule of law should be under the rule of law and nothing else. If a remark made by a citizen contravenes the law, then the judiciary should launch a probe and investigate the matter. It might be better if Lam refrained from talking too much.

Twenty-one years have passed since the handover of sovereignty over Hong Kong to China. People who have visited Hong Kong over the past few years are always left with the impression that Hong Kong has changed. The Pearl of the Orient, once vigorous, resplendent and dazzling, has turned into a lifeless and lackluster eyeball of a salted fish.

Yet Hong Kongers will never be frightened or intimidated by communist oppression in their territory — whether the regime draws up bottom lines or red lines — because all Hong Kongers share the same conviction: Give me liberty or give me death.

Kot Chun is a retired teacher and author from Hong Kong.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming