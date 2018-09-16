Russia faces scant resistance as it prepares more Syrian atrocities

By Nick Cohen / The Observer

From massacre to exile to racism to subversion and back again, Russian President Vladimir Putin has caught Europe in a rolling trap. The war crimes that Russia encourages Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government to commit are forcing Syrians to run.

When a small proportion of them reach Europe — for never forget the rich world takes only a tiny minority of the world’s refugees — their presence drives Putin-supporting nationalists into power on anti-Muslim tickets.

The iron wheel is about to turn again and grind up the lives of hundreds of thousands. Diplomatic attempts to prevent a battle look as if they have failed, as they have failed so monotonously in Syria. In all likelihood, al-Assad’s forces and their Russian and Iranian backers will soon begin their assault on the Idlib Governorate.

Russian planes are already trying to take out defenses and there is every reason to expect a catastrophe. Doubtless, al-Assad’s forces will use chemical weapons again and Russia’s proxies on the “alt-left” will invent conspiracy theories to deny their existence.

Our filthy decade has taught criminals that they can break the taboo on the use of chemical weapons and not only be rewarded for it, but acquitted of guilt.

The Muslim militants in Idlib will presumably fight to the death and I cannot pretend to care for them one way or another. The democratic fighters and the civilians are another matter.

These are the people who out of fear of Assad’s torture chambers have nowhere left to run to except over the border and into Turkey, which has said that it cannot take any more refugees.

The UN has warned of a humanitarian crisis on a scale not previously seen in Syria — which is quite a claim.

To talk of Europe’s problems in these grim circumstances seems glib. Yet the most dynamic force in EU politics is the fear of uncontrolled borders and radical Islam.

It helped drive the Brexit vote and the election of backlash nationalists across the continent, whose peculiarities deserve more attention than they receive. They are nationalists of a rare type: supposed patriots who collaborate with their countries’ enemies.

UK Independence Party founder Nigel Farage’s Leave.EU campaign held multiple meetings at the Russian embassy in London. The Russian ambassador offered Arron Banks, Farage’s loudmouthed bagman, a piece of a Siberian goldmine business.

Now that Russia is committing small-scale chemical attacks on British soil, the flattery appears to have paid off. Nowhere on the radical British right do you hear challenges to Russian aggression.

If the contradiction between love of country and loyalty to Putin is wide here, it yawns in the Czech Republic. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the crushing of the Prague Spring.

Communist Party of Czechoslovakia First Secretary Alexander Dubcek thought that he could allow freedom of speech, democratization — all the forbidden fruits — while remaining a part of the Soviet empire. The Soviet Union put him right by sending in 250,000 troops and 6,000 tanks.

The civil resistance, and the men and women who died in the Russian attack were honored in Prague this summer, but Czech President Milos Zeman could not bring himself to appear at the memorial, because he is a Putin apologist.

The Czech Republic feels like a post-colonial country where the former overlord still holds sway. There ought to be a revolt against the country’s compromised leaders.