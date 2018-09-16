Ambitious Indian ID cards blamed for hunger deaths

By Mayank Bhardwaj / Reuters, RAMGARH, India

Prem Malhar said his 50-year-old father died of hunger a few months ago because he did not have the Indian government’s Aadhaar identity card that would have given him access to subsidized food.

At least 14 people have died of starvation in Jharkhand state in eastern India, where the Malhars live, campaigners have said.

They have said that the deaths have occurred since authorities canceled old handwritten government ration cards last year and replaced them with the biometric Aadhaar card to weed out bogus beneficiaries.

Taramani Sahu, an advocate with the Right to Food Campaign, blamed the Jharkhand Government for delays in issuing the Aadhaar cards after 1 million old cards were canceled.

For some who depended on the rations for subsistence, the results were fatal, she said.

In July, three sisters under the age of 10 died of hunger in New Delhi, sparking accusations of government apathy.

The deaths were not linked to possession of the Aadhaar card, but there has been widespread outrage that people are dying of hunger in a country where, according to government and industry data, grains and produce worth 580 billion rupees (US$8.04 billion), or 40 percent of total output, go to waste every year.

Opposition parties have seized on the issue ahead of three big state elections this year and a national election next year, whittling into support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Modi’s office did not respond to requests for comment on the starvation deaths.

Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker and a member of a parliamentary panel on the Aadhaar policy, said that linking the card to welfare programs was the best way to check siphoning off funds meant for the poor.

On the deaths, he said: “The opposition is being irresponsible by blowing it out of proportion for political mileage.”

Malhar, who lives in a hut made of twigs, leaves and mud in a hamlet near the town of Ramgarh, said that he and his brother now have the Aadhaar cards, but are still not eligible for subsidized food because of what he called “bureaucratic ineptness.”

“My father died because he couldn’t get his Aadhaar card during his lifetime and I’m not getting food because my Aadhaar card is not linked with the ration shop,” said the 25-year-old, dressed in a red vest and tattered trousers.

Reporters spoke to three ration shop owners in the area who said that they could not give subsidized food to those who did not have Aadhaar cards or failed the biometric identification process.

They said that the Malhars’ cards were not linked to the system, as that had to be done by another government department.

In the state capital, Ranchi, Jharkhand Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Saryu Rai said that he ordered local officials to distribute subsidized food to the poor even if they did not possess the Aadhaar card.

However, campaigners said that those orders have not been transmitted to the shop level.

Rai said it was not clear that the deaths in Jharkhand occurred because of starvation.

Officials have previously said that people died because of illness, not lack of food.

“There must be a system to know what constitutes starvation deaths and I welcome food activists to work with us on this,” Rai said.

Officials in other states have said that they have eased rules that insist on Aadhaar.