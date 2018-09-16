A shining example for the world

By Vitus Lau

Those who are familiar with Taiwan may know the country for its prowess in semiconductor design and manufacturing, or may know of its past as a low-cost manufacturer of apparel and footwear, or may know of its relations with China, where Taiwan is usually the brunt of China’s political and economic clout.

I am married to a woman from Taiwan. I have visited Taiwan over the years and, on this most recent visit, I feel compelled to share my experience with a country and a people who provide a shining example to the world.

Since democratic institutions took hold in the 1980s, Taiwan has transformed itself into a marvel of a productive society. Everywhere I go, I am astounded by the warmth, courtesy and efficiency of its people.

Let’s start with its airline, EVA Air. In the US, we are conditioned to accept surly stewards, late flights and uncleaned lavatories. What a joy to experience staff whose top task is to ensure comfort and service to passengers. Flights are efficiently boarded and depart on time. Stewards clean lavatories periodically during flights.

None of this “it’s not my job” attitude and leaving the task to a cleaning crew at end of the flight.

Any conversation among stewards is usually for the purpose of accomplishing their responsibilities. No incessant chit chat routinely heard on US carriers.

Taipei’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system is a marvel, surpassing most systems in the world. Its cleanliness is extraordinary, while, paradoxically, few trash bins are available. This goes to a virtue of the people.

No littering is the golden rule and individuals carry their trash back home or to a receptacle. Public lavatories are clean and an electronic dashboard shows available stalls. Urinals have installed handrails for the elderly. Small, live potted plants are situated on counters as decorations. All stations have automatic gate barriers that safely separate riders from rails.

On a ride with a blind person this week, I was astounded that, when the subway door opened after pulling into a station, an MRT staff member immediately stepped in and helped the blind man off and up the escalator.

With often rainy days, courtesy umbrellas are available, on an honor system, at station exits. Signboard instruction is to return it elsewhere for the next person to use.

The new Taoyuan Airport MRT system is just as remarkable. We have all seen luggage racks by doors of airport subway cars throughout the world, including those I have recently experienced on the Milan Malpensa and London’s Gatwick Express, but nowhere have I seen cross straps that are designed into the racks to prevent wheeled luggage from careening into the aisle. A very simple solution, but, surprisingly, only found in Taiwan.

Free Wi-Fi is provided and a low ticket price ensures regular usage by all.

I could provide other examples of the remarkable characteristics of this island country.

Suffice it to say that these examples attest to the special nature of its people. Yes, they are known to be friendly, but they are much more. They have developed a value system and character that upholds a personal responsibility to the collective whole.

It reminds me of the uniqueness of Japanese society, where bicycles are routinely left unlocked at rail stations.

However, Taiwan is a Chinese society and we know that other Chinese societies are renowned for their surliness and selfishness. That is the case in Hong Kong, where many overheard street conversations contain four-letter words and service, while efficient, is brusque.