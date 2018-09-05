Why China and Russia are obsessed with vast new war games

By Peter Apps / Reuters

Coming six months after Beijing’s biggest-ever offshore naval drills, the joint war games are another reminder that military posturing is central to the world’s two most powerful authoritarian states. While neither likely desires or expects war with the US or its allies, Beijing and Moscow want to give every impression they are increasingly ready — and are relying on that message to dominate their neighborhoods and intimidate less powerful nearby nations.

The countries also have an unambiguous message for the Pentagon — that if war should come in eastern Europe or the South China Sea, the US would risk serious losses if it tried to intervene.

These landmark military exercises are part of a much wider picture of investment, development and weapons trials — even if the outcome has sometimes been mixed. According to reports, Russian forces are still attempting to recover a nuclear-powered cruise missile that failed on a test flight somewhere in the Arctic last year. Meanwhile, China is reported to have suffered its own significant increase in military aircraft crashes over the last two years, particularly in the South China Sea.

It is a stark sign of how much risk these countries are willing to take on in their quest for military power — arguably significantly more than the US or any of its European and Asian allies.

Russia’s September “Vostok” drills are to involve up to 300,000 troops, just as Moscow deploys its largest naval formation in several years to the Mediterranean.

As well as a naked warning to the US not to intervene with any further Russian action in Syria, they also likely act as domestic political messaging. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s poll numbers have been waning as of late, and military posturing could help his popularity. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has also increasingly embraced militaristic nationalism as he entrenches his power — but if war should actually come, the countries see themselves in rather different confrontations.

Russia sees future wars most likely taking place on land, a repeat of scaled-up versions of 2008 and post-2014 conflicts with neighbors Georgia and Ukraine, in which victory depends on deploying overwhelming military force within a few miles of Russian territory while keeping the US and other powerful Western states from intervening.

China sees its most likely wars taking place offshore, either over disputed territories in the South China Sea or Taiwan, but as with any territorial ambitions that Moscow might have in Europe, a victory by China would again depend on keeping US and other allied forces back and out of theater as much as possible for the duration of the war.

Much of the new technology that Moscow and Beijing are developing is designed with this goal in mind, particularly China’s missiles and submarines built explicitly for sinking US aircraft carriers.

However, new military purchases and deployments are also part of a much wider diplomatic and propaganda strategy. Russia has lobbied furiously against Georgia and Ukraine joining NATO, while those who watch Moscow’s social media and television feeds closely have said that it has also been attempting to undermine support for the Baltic states, NATO’s most Eastern members.

China has launched a savage diplomatic campaign this year to further isolate Taiwan, encouraging airlines and foreign governments to view it once again as part of China. In these attempts, neither country would have much success, but many believe that they plan to intensify their efforts in the months and years to come.