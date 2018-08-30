Elderly Koreans shut out of family reunions use back channels

By Kim Hyung-jin / AP, SEOUL

Kim Kyung-jae will probably never be chosen in the government lottery that would allow him to reunite one last time with his relatives in North Korea, but that is no problem, he said this week in an interview, even as a small group of lucky South Koreans met with their loved ones in North Korea.

The 86-year-old Kim is one of a dwindling number of elderly South Koreans who, frustrated with North Korea’s reluctance to allow more frequent reunions and by the small chance that they will be selected before they die, found unofficial networks to communicate with their North Korean relatives.

For three decades, Kim has been sending his North Korean sister letters and aid.

“It’s absolutely regrettable that other South Koreans don’t know about these communication channels,” Kim said, showing a bunch of letters with North Korean stamps that his sister has sent to him over the years.

During last week’s reunions, which ended on Sunday and were organized by the rival governments, hundreds of Koreans, many in their 70s or older, have been reunited for the first time since the 1950-1953 Korean War.

However, they were just a tiny fraction of the separated families in the Koreas, where millions were split during the turmoil of the war.

This is the 21st time the Koreas have had such reunions, but they do not occur regularly, because of long periods of bad feelings between the rivals and Pyongyang’s reluctance to expose its people to the outside world.

So Kim and others turn to friends, brokers and others in China, Japan and elsewhere to try to find out whether their relatives in North Korea are still alive and to arrange exchanges of letters, photographs, telephone calls and sometimes face-to-face meetings.

Officially, both Koreas ban their citizens from contacting each other without government approval, but South Korea allows and even quietly helps finance back-channel contacts among separated families on humanitarian grounds.

It is likely that Seoul keeps the back-channel programs low-key because of worries about angering North Korea, which refuses South Korea’s push to have more frequent official reunions, because it uses them as political leverage.

South Korean officials have occasionally told separated families of their support for unofficial exchanges, but they have stopped short of major publicity campaigns because of concerns about brokers swindling people.

According to a Seoul government tally on civilian-arranged exchanges between separated families, there have been about 11,610 cases of letter exchanges and 1,755 face-to-face encounters involving 3,416 Koreans since 1990.

By comparison, before last week’s reunions, government-sponsored programs saw 19,770 people reunited in person since 2000; none were given a second chance to reunite.

The back-channel exchanges flourished during a previous “sunshine” era of inter-Korean detente, but the number has sharply decreased as many elderly refugees in South Korea have died and North Korea has tightened control on its once porous border with China.

Because thousands of separated family members die each year in South Korea without getting a chance to attend the on-again off-again government-organized reunions, these informal exchanges are often the only way for some to communicate with their relatives in the North.

Kim, who once ran a fisheries export business in Japan, said he has friends there who print out his e-mails and mail them to his younger sister and other relatives in North Korea. When they get replies from North Korea, they scan and e-mail them to Kim.