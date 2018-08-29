Why Australia cannot keep a prime minister in power

By David Fickling / Bloomberg

Why can Australia not just elect a prime minister and stick with its choice?

With then-Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday losing power to his own treasurer, Scott Morrison, in a three-way vote of the governing Liberal Party, the nation has its sixth leader in just over eight years.

Episodes like this have not been uncommon. The long reigns of figures like Billy Hughes, Robert Menzies, Bob Hawke and John Howard have been interspersed with tumultuous interregnums when the major factions on the right and left sought to realign themselves.

That is what appears to be happening now — but the issues on which this latest coup was organized suggest a darker turn.

Turnbull’s main antagonists in parliament were Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton and former prime minister Tony Abbott, whom Turnbull himself knifed to win the leadership.

With the support of News Corp-owned media, they have been attempting to turn the governing right-of-center Liberal Party into a more consistently right-wing and populist grouping.

Whereas similar movements once split on issues of trade — when the Protectionist and Free Trade parties duked it out in the early years after Federation (in 1901) and welfare spending (during the turmoil that embraced the administrations of John Gorton, William McMahon and Gough Whitlam in the early 1970s) — the key divisions this time are climate change and immigration.

Morrison’s background as a right-winger who preceded Dutton in the immigration portfolio might suggest he would appeal to that faction, but his economic liberalism and loyalty to Turnbull mean he is loathed by many on the right.

It remains to be seen whether he will hew more closely to Turnbull’s centrist instincts or fully embrace the populism that put him in the prime minister’s office.

The proximate cause for the current crisis was the failure of Turnbull’s National Energy Guarantee, an attempt to set long-term power policies that fell victim to the right’s insistence on skewing the playing field in favor of coal, despite the fact that building new thermal generators costs about three times as much as wind and solar.

A grim drumbeat beneath that has been the right’s attempt to make race and immigration signature issues.

Dutton has shown a willingness to deal in racist dog-whistles.

Allowing the immigration of Lebanese Muslims in the 1970s was a “mistake,” he said in 2016.

White South African farmers should be singled out for fast-track migration because they would “integrate into our society,” he said this year, unlike people who would “lead a life on welfare” or are not “of good character.”

In recent months he has repeatedly claimed — in defiance of the views of Victoria state’s police commissioner — that Sudanese gangs are terrorizing Melbourne.

The language is eerily similar to some of the less inflammatory rhetoric of minor-party Senator Fraser Anning, who caused outrage last week with a speech that echoed the Holocaust in calling for “a final solution to the immigration problem.”

Anning’s demand that future migrants reflect “the historic European Christian composition of Australian society” and his call for an end to Muslim immigration only differ from Dutton’s comments about Lebanese Muslims and white South Africans in being more explicit.

In that, Dutton’s style goes back to the White Australia migration policy established at the nation’s 1901 founding, which for decades used an unpassable dictation test to ban non-European migrants without being seen to do so. (See footnote)