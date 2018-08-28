Overfishing causing tuna crisis in the Philippines

By Jonathan Watts / The Guardian, GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines

Raul Gomez is an old man who fishes with a crew of five on a clipper in the coral triangle and he has spent two months without taking enough to feed his family.

Riding out storms and searing heat in western Pacific waters, the burly, sun-inked Filipino uses a pole and line to reel in yellowfin tuna the size of an adult human.

This has been his trade for 40 years, but it is becoming more difficult as fisheries in this region — one of the planet’s most important centers of tuna production — face the prospect of total collapse.

Gomez did not hear the dire prediction this year by the world’s leading body of biodiversity scientists, who warned that exploitable fish reserves in Asia Pacific waters are on course to crash to zero by 2048.

All he knows is that with every year that passes, he has to spend ever longer at sea to catch ever smaller tuna, at greater personal risk and lower reward.

Gomez said that when he started out at the age of 14, he and his father would sail from General Santos Port to the Sarangani Bay on a small bangka, or pumpboat. One night was enough to return the next day with 10 tuna, often weighing in at more than 100kg.

However, the global surge in demand for sushi, sashimi and canned tuna has brought more competition and massive overfishing.

Today, the bay is largely fished out, as are most of the surrounding waters in the Mindanao Sea. Gomez voyages further in clippers that can spend months away from port, but as the boats get bigger, the tuna are getting smaller. These days, Gomez considers himself fortunate to take a bigeye of 70kg.

On his latest trip, his share of the take was just 4,000 pesos — equivalent to US$75 for 60 days spent at sea.

“It is harder now to make a living and feed my family,” he said.

As soon as his boat docks, Gomez unloads his catch and then immediately prepares to set out again to make up for lost income. Once the hold is refilled with ice, he will be gone.

The fisherman sees his wife and children just two or three times a year, even though they live less than half an hour from the port. His eldest son comes to spend a few hours with him on the foredeck, knowing that his father could be away not just for months, but for years.

Gomez has been arrested and jailed three times for illegally fishing in Indonesia, where the tuna are more abundant. His Philippine boss — the owner of the boat — orders him across the maritime border, but takes no responsibility when he gets caught. Instead, the fisherman has to find his own way home.

“It’s a kind of slavery,” said Gomez, who asked that his name be changed due to concerns about retribution. “At times, I’ve gone years at sea for no pay.”

This is far from unusual. More than 600 Philippine fishers have been jailed by Indonesia. Almost all were subcontracted by boat owners who gave no help in repatriating them.

“It is total exploitation. The fishers have no choice. They know that if they don’t cross the border, they won’t have their contracts extended,” said Benjamin Sumog-oy of SENTRO, a Philippine labor organization. “The relationship is feudal. The workers are not recognized as employees. They cannot join unions. They have no rights, no salaries. It is semi-slavery.”

Consumers in rich nations increasingly get their protein from seafood, but the rush to cash in has put pressure on fishing crews, driven down the quality of catches and eroded the sustainability of fisheries.