[ LETTERS ]

Diplomatic recognition

US Senator Marco Rubio is right to criticize the government of El Salvador for betraying Taiwan. He should perhaps ask his own government why it has not accorded Taiwan the recognition it deserves.

If the US accorded Taiwan full diplomatic recognition, other nations would follow and common sense would prevail.

Gavan Duffy

Queensland, Australia

Stopping China

There is a very easy way of stopping China.

Penalize every Taiwanese company with business or production in China. Force these assholes to move their production elsewhere, preferably Taiwan, or recommend them to move to China.

Not just the company. Deport the collaborators to China. Every chief executive, every employee. Fine them. Make it hurt financially.

I have a business in Hong Kong. I refuse to trade with China.

Why should Taiwanese firms be excluded? Would it have been acceptable for French, British or US companies to have continued to trade with Germany during World War II?

It is time to hurt China and its collaborators.

Jan Nilsson

Taipei

Taiwan and Eswatini

Taiwan and Eswatini have something important in common: Their greatest resource is their talented people. The students Eswatini has been sending to Taiwan for higher education are bright, enthusiastic, hard-working and responsible. Small countries with great people can do great things.

Alicia Lloyd

Taipei