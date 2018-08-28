Taiwan pioneers digital democracy

By Ben Goren

Several years ago, I spent an evening in a restaurant with a group of long-term resident foreign bloggers, reporters and academics, chewing over the news of the day and prognosticating on the likely electoral fortunes of the nation’s political parties.

I remember at one point, a few drinks down the line, vaguely enthusing about what I had dubbed in 2014 Taiwan’s “Digital Democracy.”

I remember it mostly because of the way one of the country’s most accurate psephologists [political scientists who analyze elections] scoffed at me.

Admittedly, as I had not presented my case succinctly or in sufficient detail, it did rather invite the skeptical response it earned. Nevertheless, it highlighted how wary academics were, rightly, about the coming convergence of democratic practice and institutions with digital means of communication and data sharing.

They were justifiably not going to welcome a lemming-like rush over a digital cliff for ill-defined advantages when its negative consequences could potentially be destructive to the integrity and the viable functioning of democracy itself.

At the time digital democracy was mostly synonymous with electronic voting. They could not be blamed if their first thought was “Danger, Will Robinson!”

As hackers at the DEF CON convention in Las Vegas demonstrate with alarming alacrity each year, modifying and falsifying the results of elections tabulated using electronic voting machines is absurdly easy.

The now two years of hysterical squawking in the US about alleged “Russian interference” in the 2016 US presidential election, including rumors of vote-machine tampering — in an election lost to catastrophic hubris, the precoronation of a weak and universally disliked candidate, and Beltway contempt for voters — is comical, given the elephant in the room that nearly all states in the US had long abandoned paper ballots in favor of a reliable and untraceable means to rig every election.

If we add regular gerrymandering and active attempts at voter disenfranchisement, both often with overt racist intentions, the biggest problem of that abject (s)election was not outside interference, but that the entire process was an unethical spectacle of pure power projection led by people who clearly had no actual respect for the concept of democracy and no desire to let it prevent them from winning.

No wonder then that once the votes were counted, the largest “electorate” by far was “did not or could not vote.”

If that was an example of digital democracy in practice, it is no wonder that those concerned with making contemporary democratic participation more robust using digital technology are hesitant.

However, the first mistake would be to be burdened with the illusion that “the empire” is either a global beacon of democracy or a leading practitioner of it. The second is to focus on the casting of votes as the defining and most important feature of democratic participation and accountability.

Indeed, when I first wrote about digital democracy, I intentionally excluded electronic voting as a feature of it. Instead, using Taiwan as a leading example of the development of digital democracy in the world, I argued that one of the early signs of Taiwan’s digital democratization was how traditional media outlets increasingly put “netizens” at the center of their stories, thereby “upgrading” focus on public expressions of physical confrontation with government institutions and elected officials to include less traditional ways of expressing opinions, building consensus and participating in digital arenas.