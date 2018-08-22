The West must face the reality of its relationship with Turkey

By Richard Haass

Now that Turkey is at loggerheads with its erstwhile ally, the US, the country’s currency crisis has morphed into a political problem of the first order. The immediate issue is Turkey’s refusal to release US pastor Andrew Brunson, who is being held on charges of terrorism, espionage and subversion for his alleged role in the failed July 2016 coup against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The US government is right to object to Brunson’s detention, but its reaction has been counterproductive. In particular, the imposition of additional US tariffs on imports of Turkish steel and aluminum could further undermine confidence in Turkey’s economy, triggering a wider crisis that would do serious harm to the global economy.

Moreover, tariffs allow Erdogan to blame his country’s economic woes on the US, rather than on his own government’s incompetence.

It is still possible that the Turkish government will find a way to release Brunson and that US President Donald Trump, anxious to demonstrate fealty to the evangelicals who form a core part of his base, will rescind the tariffs.

However, even if the immediate crisis is resolved, the structural crisis in US-Turkish relations — and Western-Turkish relations generally — will remain. There has been a gradual but steady demise of a relationship that is already an alliance in name only.

Although the Trump administration is right to have confronted Turkey, it chose not only the wrong response, but also the wrong issue.

The relationship between Turkey and the West has long been predicated on two principles, neither of which pertains any longer. The first is that Turkey is a part of the West, which implies that it is a liberal democracy.

Yet, Turkey is neither liberal nor a democracy. It has effectively been subjected to one-party rule under the Justice and Development Party (AKP) and power has become concentrated in the hands of Erdogan, who is also the AKP’s leader.

Under Erdogan, checks and balances have largely been eliminated from the Turkish political system and the president controls the media, the bureaucracy and the courts. The failed coup that Erdogan has cited as grounds to imprison Brunson has also served as an excuse for detaining thousands of others.

At this point, it is impossible to see how Erdogan’s Turkey could ever qualify for EU membership.

The second principle underlying Turkey’s “Western” status is alignment on foreign policy. Turkey has bought more than 100 advanced F-35 jets from the US.

Yet, over the past few years, Turkey has also supported militant groups in Syria, moved closer to Iran and contracted to purchase S-400 surface-to-air missiles from Russia.

Above all, Turkey and the US find themselves on different sides in Syria. While Syrian Kurds have been close partners of the US, they have been deemed terrorists by Turkey, owing to their ties to Kurdish groups inside Turkey that historically have sought autonomy, if not independence.

Against this backdrop, it is not far-fetched to imagine US and Turkish forces coming to blows.

Some might say that the current level of US-Turkish friction is nothing new — the two countries have long had their share of differences.

The Turks were not happy with the US decision to withdraw medium-range missiles from Turkey as part of the deal that ended the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.