Empty hotels, idle boats: What happens when a Pacific island upsets China

By Farah Master / Reuters, KOROR, Palau

Empty hotel rooms, idle tour boats and shuttered travel agencies reveal widening fissures in the tiny Pacific nation of Palau, which is caught in an escalating diplomatic tug-of-war between Taiwan and China.

Late last year, China effectively banned tour groups to the idyllic tropical archipelago, branding it an illegal destination due to its lack of diplomatic status.

As China extends its influence across the Pacific, Palau is one of Taipei’s 17 remaining allies worldwide and is under pressure to switch allegiances, local officials and business people have said.

“There is an ongoing discussion about China weaponizing tourism,” said Jeffrey Barabe, owner of Palau Central Hotel and Palau Carolines Resort in Koror. “Some believe that the dollars were allowed to flow in and now they are pulling it back to try and get Palau to establish ties diplomatically.”

In the commercial center of Koror, the Chinese pullback is obvious. Hotel blocks and restaurants are empty, travel agencies are boarded and boats that take tourists to Palau’s green, mushroom-shaped Rock Islands are docked at the piers.

Prior to the ban, Chinese tourists accounted for about half the visitors to Palau. Of the 122,000 visitors last year, 55,000 were from China and 9,000 from Taiwan, official data showed.

Chinese investors had also gone on a buying frenzy, building hotels, opening businesses and securing large swathes of prime coastal real estate.

The decline since the ban was announced has been so sharp, charter airline Palau Pacific Airways last month announced that it would terminate flights to China, four hours away, from the end of this month.

The Chinese government was “putting an effort to slow or stop tourists going to Palau,” said the Taiwanese-controlled airline, which has experienced a 50 percent fall in bookings since the China restrictions began.

China has previously used its tourism clout as a diplomatic tool, last year halting tours to South Korea after Seoul installed a controversial US missile defense system.

Asked if designating Palau an illegal destination was a way of putting pressure on it to move away from Taiwan, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said relations with other countries had to happen under the framework of the “one China” principle.

“The ‘one China’ principle is the precondition and political foundation for China to maintain and develop friendly cooperative relations with all countries around the world,” the ministry said in a statement, without specifically addressing the Palau issue.

In Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said China has lured five countries to switch diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing over the past two years — the fifth, El Salvador, just yesterday — by offering generous aid packages and investment.

“While Taiwan faces serious diplomatic challenges, the government will not bow down to pressure from Beijing,” the ministry said on its Web site. “Taiwan will work with friendly nations to uphold regional peace and stability and ensure our rightful place in the international community.”

Palauan President Tommy Remengesau Jr said there had been no official communication from Beijing on the tourism restrictions.

“It is not a secret that China would like us and the diplomatic friends of Taiwan to switch to them, but for Palau it is not our choosing to decide the ‘one China’ policy,” he said in an interview in Palau’s second-biggest city, Meyuns.