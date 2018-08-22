The Liberity Times Editorial: Ally poaching imperils US visits

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday returned from a visit to diplomatic allies Paraguay and Belize. At the same time, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army continues to conduct a series of military exercises in the Yellow Sea.

These exercises are obviously aimed at expressing Beijing’s disapproval of Tsai’s stopovers in the US and the improved Taiwan-US relations that they represent.

They are also part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) wider strategy to counter his domestic opponents by maintaining a hardline approach against Taiwan.

Taiwan has consistently employed so-called “transit diplomacy,” regardless of which party is in office.

Presidents and other senior government officials usually transit through the US, highlighting the substantive relationship between the two nations, despite the unofficial nature of the ties.

To this end, China has gone on a spending spree to purchase the allegiance of Taiwan’s allies, seemingly as part of a plan to curtail Taiwan’s pretext for continuing to pursue transit diplomacy with the US.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday announced that the nation has lost yet another diplomatic ally to China, this time the Central American nation of El Salvador, which Beijing has reportedly been courting since June.

Taiwan’s presidents usually transit through the US while visiting allies in Africa and Central and South America, which is reasonable both politically and geographically.

However, if China hollows out Taiwan’s diplomatic relations in these regions, then the necessity of transits through the US will be reduced and make Beijing’s protests to Washington more plausible.

Therefore, maintaining diplomatic relations with nations in these regions are of great strategic importance to Taiwan.

For more than two years, the Tsai administration has maintained the “status quo” and refused to succumb to Beijing’s “one China” principle.

Despite this, China’s “truce” seen during former president Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) presidency immediately turned to “yuan diplomacy” following Tsai’s election.

In quick succession, Sao Tome and Principe, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Burkina Faso cut ties with Taipei and established ties with Beijing in exchange for huge amounts of Chinese financial aid, which should actually be called “debt trap diplomacy.”

All of this is certainly a setback for Taiwan, but it has also put the US on alert, because China is not only infiltrating the US’ backyard, but also laying an international political and economic ecology that is not conducive to US interests.

To US President Donald Trump, this might be more alarming than Xi’s removal of China’s presidential term limits.

Faced with a rising Chinese hegemony, Trump must apply new strategic thinking.

His trade war against several nations and the EU has gradually narrowed to aim squarely at China, indicating that the dispute is not purely economically motivated.

Seen from this perspective, the passage of the US’ Taiwan Travel Act takes on a more nuanced meaning.

In the past, Taiwanese officials were permitted to transit through the US on the way to a diplomatic ally to show the closeness of Taiwan-US relations.

China’s yuan diplomacy is reducing the pretext for Taiwanese officials to transit through the US.

To support Taiwan in its efforts to maintain its status as a sovereign, independent nation, the US Congress passed the act to encourage high-level meetings between the two nations, putting the ball firmly back in Taiwan’s court.