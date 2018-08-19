Hong Kong’s future is uncertain

By Joseph Tse-Hei Lee 李榭熙

The deterioration of Hong Kong’s governance has to do with its undemocratic constitutional structure. The postcolonial executive leaders and senior civil servants are professionally competent at executing orders and managing urban development, but they lack a backbone to express Hong Kongers’ legitimate concerns and grievances to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leadership in Beijing.

Such an institutional failure can be discerned in the official ban on the Hong Kong National Party. Despite immense political pressure from Chinese and local officials, the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club on Tuesday firmly defended its freedom of speech and refused to cancel a talk given by party convener Andy Ho-tin Chan (陳浩天).

This political fiasco has severe implications for the territory’s future.

First, the demonization and harassment of pro-Hong Kong independence activists has jeopardized one of the basic tenets of the rule of law: that politics should be independent of and supervised by laws, not vice versa.

Making Hong Kong’s Basic Law, its mini-constitution that was authorized by Beijing in April 1990, easily accessible through civic education has been quite successful and there has been a genuine debate about where the limits on state involvement should be.

Postcolonial officials are now being challenged by local opposition parties and progressive groups on the same legal terms that they have taught Hong Kongers for years.

Upholding the law sounds straightforward, but the governance crisis reflects a great deal of ambiguity in the political, juridical and social domains.

Hong Kong’s ruling elites are determined to silence radical dissidents such as Chan, because they do not want citizens’ constitutional rights to infringe upon the collective interests of the Chinese state.

Fully cognizant of their own vulnerability, pro-independence protesters are pushing the envelope and using the law to assert their limited agency in an autocratic society.

In addition, the rapid erosion of Hong Kong’s autonomy has undermined its unique status in the global capitalist system.

The US had used Hong Kong as a bulwark of capitalism against Maoist China during the peak of the Cold War.

This anti-communist agenda can still be felt in the US-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, which treats Hong Kong as separate from China in terms of bilateral trade and cultural links.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy politicians are lobbying US and British lawmakers about China’s interference into Hong Kong’s domestic affairs. Whenever the US and Britain complain about China’s encroachment, the Hong Kong government rushes to defend Beijing and urges Washington and London to stay out of the territory’s business.

During the US-China trade disputes, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) has done little to champion the interests of Hong Kongers, but has fueled anti-US sentiment, supporting China’s retaliatory tariffs against the US.

Lastly, Hong Kong’s political crisis throws light on the evolving US-China rivalry.

It used to be easier for the US and China to agree on economic issues. China’s entry into the WTO in December 2001 facilitated the nation’s transition into a fast-growing market economy, giving rise to many pro-business policies in the coastal region.

As China’s trade with the outside world expanded to an unprecedented level, the West expected China to adopt international procedures for governance and dispute settlement, but when this did not materialize, it created fear of a “China threat” in Western political discourse.