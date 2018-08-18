Tackling causes of migration is the best way to reduce its cost

By Jorge Moreira da Silva

With newspapers full of stories about the challenges that migrant families face, it might be tempting to assume that the causes of displacement are also being addressed. However, in most cases, such an assumption would be wrong.

Today, solutions to forced migration focus almost exclusively on aiding refugees after they flee, rather than targeting the reasons for their flight. To resolve the world’s refugee crises, the causes require as much attention as the effects.

Why would parents risk their lives, or the lives of their children, to leave home and journey into the unknown? And what can be done to keep families from being forced to migrate in the first place?

These are among the key questions that colleagues and I have attempted to answer in a new Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) study, States of Fragility 2018. The findings are as illuminating as they are troubling.

By 2030, more than 80 percent of the world’s poor will live in an area defined as “fragile” — a status that may reflect any number of political, social, security, economic or environmental causes. Unfortunately, if current trends hold, far too little development aid will be allocated to address the factors contributing to fragility.

In 2016, for example, just 2 percent of the US$68.2 billion in official development assistance (ODA) that went to places affected by fragility was used for conflict-prevention activities and only 10 percent went to peacebuilding initiatives. There is no other conclusion to draw: We must change how ODA is allocated.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, a record 68.5 million people were forcibly displaced last year. Many of these people hailed from just five countries — Afghanistan, Myanmar, Somalia, South Sudan and Syria.

However, while countries hosting refugees have an urgent need for money to support long-term relocation efforts, most ODA is still channeled to short-term solutions. Humanitarian initiatives — such as food and shelter — accounted for about one-third of all ODA last year, and that share has been climbing for nearly a decade.

By contrast, funding for construction of schools, hospitals and other infrastructure continues to lag. While it is understandable that donors would gravitate toward solutions that offer immediate assistance to the displaced, neglecting refugees’ long-term needs is shortsighted. Simply put, the international community’s ambition for aid must evolve beyond keeping people alive; it must also offer migrants a future.

If allocated properly, ODA can be a powerful tool in preventing conflict and reversing the trends that contribute to fragility. Moreover, this type of spending is often a source of hope for migrants, given that in many crisis-affected areas, ODA is among the most reliable funding sources. That is particularly true as emergencies age, because funding levels typically drop as donations from other sources dry up.

To be sure, reversing current ODA spending trends will not be easy. Fragility manifests itself in myriad ways, and addressing challenges as diverse as violent extremism, climate change, organized crime and gender discrimination will require a new playbook for development spending.

Still, the need for actions has become urgent. If unaddressed, conflict, violence, and other forms of fragility will set development gains back decades, further fueling the very dynamics that lead to instability in the first place. Unless the international community changes its approach to investing in fragile regions, the world will fail to achieve a key objective of the UN Sustainable Development Goals: to leave no one behind.