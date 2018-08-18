Chinese model no chance in West

By Masao Sun 孫國祥

At a news conference held by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office on May 30, office spokesman An Fengshan (安峰山) responded to the term “Taiwan leavers” or “Taiwanese defectors,” which was coined on the BBC’s Chinese-language Web site to describe Taiwanese who study or work in China, or become Chinese citizens.

Among his remarks, An came up with the idea that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are entering a period of competition over governmental systems and human resources.

On July 13, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), who is also general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), had an official meeting in Beijing with former vice president Lien Chan (連戰) in the latter’s capacity as former chairman of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). Xi used the occasion to further develop the discourse about competing systems.

Speaking in Washington on July 30, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed the US’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Beijing-based academics have also chimed in on the topic, saying that competition is arising between development models, political systems and values.

Not long ago, communist China’s system was strictly one of a centralized autocratic government with a planned economy, but now it seeks to challenge nations that have democratic governments and free economies.

China’s confidence about growing stronger is largely based on its past economic achievements.

Some academics in the field of international relations see China’s model of development as a kind of political meritocracy under collective leadership, which they view as an effective form of governance that presents an alternative to Western democracy.

According to this model’s value system, democratic nations have inefficient systems in which populism runs rampant. This theory’s adherents firmly believe that the CCP’s control over national resources will ensure good governance for the whole country.

China is proud of its economic development, but its growth has largely relied on continuously expanding domestic investment and credit. Meanwhile, it has overlooked questions of industrial structure, urban versus rural development, environmental protection and intellectual property rights.

China today is still an assembly and processing economy that is not good at invention and creation.

It has been accused of stealing intellectual property and forcing foreign-invested businesses to transfer their technologies to China.

In 2014, China reached a per capita income of 11,000 international dollars, the level at which developing economies tend to get stuck in a “middle-income trap.” Since then, China has faced a “new normal” of slower economic growth.

China also faces a debt crisis as its total debt is now more than three times its GDP. Up to now, there has never been a case of an authoritarian country successfully transitioning out of the middle-income trap without adopting a democratic political system.

To maintain its “performance legitimacy” as justification for ruling China, the CCP has attempted to make some changes to the political system and turn it into a form of “flexible authoritarianism.”

Under former Chinese presidents Jiang Zemin (江澤民) and Hu Jintao (胡錦濤), there was a high degree of consensus about “political reform,” and in 2010, then-Chinese premier Wen Jiabao (溫家寶) went so far as to say that “the people’s wishes for and needs for democracy and freedom are irresistible.”