Statistics to quantify aging society

By Emilio Venezian

Like many other nations, Taiwan is facing the many problems of “an aging society.” At one level the problems arise as a response to the awareness that population cannot increase forever, and not even for prolonged periods at the rates we have observed in the recent past: between 1950 and 1990, world population was doubling about every 40 years.

Had that rate continued, the population would have increased from 2.5 billion in 1950 to 5.3 billion in 1990 and 7.6 billion in 2010. By the year 2100 the population would have been almost 40 billion, about five times as many people as we have in the world today.

This year, world population is about 7.6 billion and it has been declining slowly because the number of births each year is a little lower than the number of deaths. If this trend continues, then the population will “age” in the sense that the ratio of young people to old people will increase.

There is another factor that makes the situation worse: As social hygiene and medical care improve, the age at which people die will increase.

The aging of the population from these causes has the undesirable effect of placing an increasing burden on young people. They have to devote more of their time to the care of the elderly and more of their money to provide pensions. One consequence is that they will be left with fewer resources, both in time and money, to have children of their own.

There might be other factors that are important. Data from the US show that couples with higher levels of education tend to start their families later than couples with only a high-school degree. We have no good data on how education interacts with socioeconomic status, the level of ambition or with the drive to improve one’s standard of living, so we cannot reasonably impute the difference to education, but there are other factors that might be important.

In Taiwan the situation is more complicated. In the past 100 years, the nation has experienced two waves of migration: from 1914 to about 1940 there was a large influx of Japanese. In the early 1940s there must have been an outflow of Japanese. In the late 1940s and early 1950s there was a large influx of people from China.

These waves resulted both in surges in the population and changes in the propensity to have children, so we have these complicating factors to deal with in considering the demography.

The financial aspects of aging are probably the most immediate. Nations that fund their pension plans from the contributions of people still working find themselves in a bad situation: There are more people receiving the pensions than was planned and there are fewer people contributing.

The simplest approaches to the problem are to reduce the level of pensions or to attempt to increase the birthrate so that the number of future contributors will be higher. Better approaches that have been implemented are to relax laws and practices that make early retirement attractive or to postpone the age at which retirement annuities can be received. In the long run, all of these lead to additional problems.

Other approaches might be more fruitful. Some nations have encountered the problem more than once, and in a few cases, we have analyses of why the pension funds came so close to bankrupting the system to require large changes.

The US is not unique, but their analyses point out that the major source of the problem is that people lived longer than the projections of the actuaries indicated. If that is the major problem, then maybe we should be tackling that issue rather than try to dream up ways to induce young people to have more children who, in the long run, will need somebody else to fund their pension needs.