Chinese colonialism hurting Africa

By Parris Chang 張旭成

At the end of last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) visited four African countries and attended the BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — summit in Johannesburg. It was a clear demonstration of the importance China places on the continent.

On Dec. 12, 2015, Xi announced that China would provide loans and financial assistance to Africa of up to US$60 billion, to assist the continent in developing infrastructure, improving farming and reducing poverty.

According to data cited at the 2015 Wharton Africa Business Forum, China has rapidly increased its investment in Africa, jumping from US$7 billion in 2008 to US$26 billion in 2013.

Despite these large sums, the Sino-African relationship is proving to be ridden with controversy.

Many observers believe that Beijing’s African infrastructure programs are exploitative. Others accuse China of engaging in neocolonial behavior, since the arrangement allows it to obtain much-needed raw materials for the development of its own economy.

Beijing has implemented the “Angola model” in many African countries — that is, providing massive sums of financial aid for infrastructure projects in return for a country’s natural resources.

Since 2000, spending on infrastructure projects in Africa has been steadily increasing, with the vast majority of the financing coming from China.

In 2004, Beijing provided Angola with US$4.5 billion of capital in exchange for oil supply. In 2008, it provided the Democratic Republic of the Congo with US$9 billion in return for cobalt.

By appropriating Africa’s natural resources through deceitful means, as opposed to providing countries with the development assistance that they require, Beijing has unleashed a form of neocolonialism on the continent.

Christopher Alden, a professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science’s department of international relations, believes that China’s model of financing infrastructure projects in return for natural resources means that it should be viewed as a colonial power.

Alden believes that once China successfully assumes a dominant role in Africa’s economy, it would be able to leverage its position to control African countries.

He suspects that Beijing is only really concerned with obtaining the continent’s natural resources and creating a new market for Chinese businesses to sell their goods.

Phineas Bbaala, a lecturer at the University of Zambia’s department of political and administrative studies, has also criticized China, arguing that although Africa’s trade relationship with Beijing has become increasingly close, China has not provided enough technology transfer, while some African nations have blindly and mechanically copied China’s development model.

Bbaala said that this would make the continent increasingly reliant on Beijing for its survival, which would be detrimental to its sustainable development.

Data released by the Chinese government shows that China is Africa’s largest trading partner as well as its primary investor. Total Chinese investment and financing in Africa already exceeds US$100 billion.

In her book A Dragon’s Gift Deborah Brautigam, director of the China-Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, says that China’s investment model in Africa differs from that of Western countries, as it explicitly ties Africa’s natural resources to infrastructure projects and uses a country’s natural resources as collateral for loans to fund infrastructure projects.