Nicaraguans describe arbitrary arrests, culture of police abuse

By Christopher Sherman / AP, MANAGUA

The 21-year-old agricultural economics student, nearly two months pregnant, had hoped to escape Nicaragua with her boyfriend, but a police officer on a motorcycle blocked their path as they were getting into taxis with other students to go to a safe house.

Five police trucks loaded with masked and armed men dressed in civilian garb surrounded them. Uniformed officers began to search the students’ backpacks. One pulled out a blue-and-white Nicaraguan flag.

“These are the terrorists who killed our fellow police,” the officer shouted, using Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega’s term for those who have protested against his government since mid-April.

The young couple and their friends joined the ranks of more than 2,000 people arrested in Nicaragua in nearly four months of unrest and official crackdown.

At least 400 people are believed to still be held in jails, prisons and police stations across the country and some consider them to be political prisoners, the non-governmental Nicaraguan Human Rights Center said.

Others are held incommunicado for days or weeks, brutally interrogated to give names and threatened with terrorism charges before being released without explanation as Ortega’s government seeks to extinguish the resistance.

“I was hit in the face, slapped. They crushed my fingers, and hit me in the ribs and the stomach,” the pregnant student said. “When I was on the ground, they kicked me.”

Reporters separately interviewed four of those arrested and released, all of whom are in hiding. They requested anonymity and asked that the location of their arrests not be identified out of fear of retaliation.

“Right now, without exaggerating, Nicaragua is a prison,” said Vilma Nunez, the rights center’s president and a former Nicaraguan Supreme Court vice president under Ortega’s first Sandinista government in 1979.

She called Ortega’s systematic search for those involved in the unrest a “human hunt.”

Last week, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said that its monitoring team in Nicaragua found that “Nicaraguan authorities made numerous arbitrary detentions involving the use of force.”

Detainees were abused, not informed of their rights or charges against them, no warrants were presented and their families were not told where they were held, the commission said.

The Nicaraguan national police did not respond to a request for comment.

Ortega for weeks denied that paramilitary squads and Sandinista youth groups that have clashed with or attacked protesters were working with the police.

However, when asked in a recent television interview how members of the opposition picked up by masked paramilitaries end up in jails, Ortega said: “We have volunteer police who cooperate with the police.”

He has dismissed the Organization of American States as a tool of the US government and accused protesters and opponents of trying to stage a coup.

The current unrest began in April, when Ortega imposed cuts to the social security system and small protests by senior citizens were violently broken up. The protests spread and Nicaragua’s university students quickly became the vanguard of a push to oust Ortega, who has ruled for the past decade.

Students were attacked earlier in the year while protesting the government’s slow response to a wildfire in an ecological reserve and jumped at the opportunity to reassert themselves.