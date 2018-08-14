The Liberty Times Editorial: Taiwan must unite to normalize

Once again, a Taiwanese artist in China has been forced to make a political confession. To eradicate her pro-Taiwanese independence label, actress Vivian Sung (宋芸樺) issued an apology, saying: “I am Chinese. Taiwan is my home, China is my country.”

Such incidents occur from time to time, and while they might make Chinese nationalists feel happy, most Taiwanese, whether they belong to the pan-blue or the pan-green camp, feel hurt.

Perhaps some feel that Beijing’s “one China” extortion of the government is a political affair that has little to do with themselves, but as similar cases of Taiwanese artists being humiliated continue, more Taiwanese are unhappy because they feel that their life and private sphere are being invaded as entertainment and consumer affairs become tainted with politics.

This is a feeling that people in China — a country that does not speak about democracy, freedom or human rights — will never experience.

Everyone knows that Taiwanese artists in China who are forced to make political confessions — indeed, a few people even make a living by reporting independence advocates to the authorities — are staging a special type of performance.

We can never know whether deep in their hearts, these forced confessions make them detest authoritarian China and become more appreciative of Taiwan’s civilized society.

At least one of these people will never forget the national health insurance — singer Huang An (黃安). Huang in 2016 accused teenage K-pop star Chou Tzu-yu (周子瑜) of being “pro-independence” for waving a Republic of China flag on TV, sparking a Chinese boycott that forced her to apologize in public, but Huang later returned to Taiwan from China for medical treatment after a heart attack.

Freedom is as essential to the performing arts as it is to thinking, academic research, journalism and free speech. Once showbusiness becomes inundated with politics, artists will just be an entertainment battalion.

If they choose this path, they have to understand that their audiences will consist mainly of political activists, while people who really appreciate artistic performances will keep their distance. Taiwan is a free market, and artists who value their talent and professionalism will see clearly what is at stake.

A few weeks ago, Beijing manipulated an extraordinary meeting of the East Asian Olympic Committee to revoke Taichung’s right to host the first East Asian Youth Games because of a proposed referendum to rectify the name of Taiwan’s national team at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

One Taiwanese athlete reacted to the move by saying: “Given the option of rectifying the nation’s name at the risk of losing the right to compete, I would rather maintain the ‘status quo’ and compete in the international arena in the name of a Chinese team or under the name Chinese Taipei.”

“I certainly hope that one day I can compete internationally under the name of Taiwan, because, after all, I was born and raised in Taiwan — but this is something that our politicians should strive for, it is not something that athletes can change,” the athlete said.

However, if all Taiwanese athletes and artists thought like this, just grinning and bearing China’s bullying and passing the responsibility to politicians, that would play into Beijing’s hands. Every Taiwanese must share responsibility for the normalization of Taiwan as a nation. Now that we have allowed China to narrow its target, it will make it more difficult for Taiwan to become a normal country.