EDITORIAL: Commission could learn from ads

Tasked with the solemn responsibilities of redressing miscarriages of justice and restoring historical truth about incidents during the authoritarian era, the Transitional Justice Commission could learn a thing or two about how to make transitional justice more effective by considering Pxmart’s television advertisements.

The supermarket chain last week launched three ads themed on the Ghost Festival, which falls on the 15th day of the seventh lunar month, when people hold pudu (普渡, “universal salvation”) ceremonies and prepare food to honor the dead.

The first ad featured a young Japanese-speaking mother and daughter, the second featured an elderly man with a distinctly Chinese accent and the third featured a young man speaking Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese).

The commercials sparked heated discussion online after viewers, citing similarities between the protagonists and historical figures, said they were allusions to people killed or persecuted during the White Terror era.

Viewers, including some historians, said the mother appeared to portray Ting Yao-tiao (丁窈窕), a then-29-year-old executed in 1956 after a fabricated accusation that she was a “bandit [communist] spy.”

Some said that the elderly man alluded to liberal thinker and democracy pioneer Ying Hai-kuang (殷海光).

From his birthday, date of death, attire and hairstyle, the young man was said to be a likeness of democracy advocate Chen Wen-chen (陳文成), who in 1981 died under dubious circumstances on the National Taiwan University campus in Taipei.

After initially denying links to politics, Pxmart on Monday last week pulled the ads and uploaded them to YouTube the following day, saying the characters were meant to convey mutual tolerance and respect among ethnic groups.

In a joint statement, Ogilvy, Taiwan — the advertising company that produced the commercials — said the idea was “to show the warmth and goodwill behind pudu, while encouraging people to cherish traditional culture and learn a sense of empathy to be able to care about others.”

Regardless of whether there was an intentional link to White Terror era victims, the commercials have been a marketing success; they have grabbed viewers’ attention and gotten people talking.

What the commission could learn from the ads is “empathy,” the key that holds the power to turn aloofness toward history into care, promoting reflection upon the depth of the nation’s democratization.

Despite the importance of transitional justice in consolidating the nation’s democracy, many Taiwanese seem to be under the impression that implementation is none of their business, but rather the government’s responsibility.

With low levels of public engagement and many misconceptions about transitional justice, how does the commission expect to achieve its ultimate goal of facilitating social reconciliation?

Many people were touched by the ads, as the protagonists calmly and gracefully expressed gratitude to people for remembering them and presenting food to honor them. The ads contained not a word of politics nor showed a drop of blood spilled, yet they prompted inquisitive minds and inspired many to do some research to learn more about the people said to have been portrayed.

There are many other stories of injustice from the nation’s dark past waiting for redress. Instead of dry press releases or banal statements, the commission could learn from the ads by evoking a sense of connection between Taiwanese and names in history textbooks.