Gene-editing start-ups ignite the next ‘Frankenfood’ fight

By Rod Nickel / Reuters

In a suburban Minneapolis laboratory, a tiny company that has never turned a profit is poised to beat the world’s biggest agriculture firms to market with the next potential breakthrough in genetic engineering — a crop with “edited” DNA.

Calyxt Inc, an eight-year-old firm cofounded by a genetics professor, altered the genes of a soybean plant to produce healthier oil using the cutting-edge editing technique rather than conventional genetic modification.

Seventy-eight farmers planted those soybeans this spring across 17,000 acres in the US states of South Dakota and Minnesota, a harvest expected to be the first gene-edited crop to sell commercially, beating out Fortune 500 companies.

Seed development giants such as Monsanto, Syngenta AG and DowDuPont Inc have dominated genetically modified crop technology that emerged in the 1990s. However, they face a wider field of competition from start-ups and other smaller competitors, because gene-edited crops have drastically lower development costs and the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) does not regulate them.

Relatively unknown firms, including Calyxt, Cibus, and Benson Hill Biosystems, are already advancing their own gene-edited projects in a race against “Big Ag” for dominance of the potentially transformational technology.

“It’s a very exciting time for such a young company,” said Calyxt chief executive officer Federico Tripodi, who oversees 45 people. “The fact a company so small and nimble can accomplish those things has picked up interest in the industry.”

Gene-editing technology involves targeting specific genes in a single organism and disrupting those linked to undesirable characteristics or altering them to make a positive change. Traditional genetic modification, by contrast, involves transferring a gene from one kind of organism to another, a process that still does not have full consumer acceptance.

Gene-editing could mean bigger harvests of crops with a wide array of desirable traits — better-tasting tomatoes, low-gluten wheat, apples that do not turn brown, drought-resistant soybeans or potatoes better suited for cold storage.

The advances could also double the US$15 billion global biotechnology seed market within a decade, Berenberg investment bank analyst Nick Anderson said.

The department has fielded 23 inquiries about whether gene-edited crops need regulation and decided that none meet its criteria for oversight. That saves their developers years of time and untold amounts of money compared with traditional genetically modified crops. Of those 23 organisms, just three were being developed by major agriculture firms.

The newly competitive landscape could foster more partnerships and licensing deals between big and small firms, along with universities or other public research institutions, Monsanto spokeswoman Camille Lynne Scott said.

Monsanto — which was recently acquired by Bayer AG — invested US$100 million in start-up Pairwise Plants this year to accelerate development of gene-edited plants.

North Carolina-based Benson Hill, founded in 2012 and named after two scientists, mainly licenses crop technology to other companies, but it decided to produce its own higher-yielding corn plant because of the low development costs, Benson Hill chief executive officer Matt Crisp said.

Calyxt plans to sell the oil from its gene-edited soybeans to food companies and has a dozen more gene-edited crops in the pipeline, including high-fiber wheat and potatoes that stay fresh longer.