By Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli

Global food prices increased 1.2 percent in May, reaching their highest level since October last year. This upward trajectory is having a disproportionate impact in Africa, where the share of household income spent on food is also rising. To ensure food security, governments must work quickly to reverse these trends, and one place to start is by policing the producers who are feeding the frenzy.

According to data compiled by the World Economic Forum, four of the world’s top five countries in terms of food expenditure are in Africa. Nigeria leads the list, with a staggering 56.4 percent of household income in 2015 spent on food, followed by Kenya (46.7 percent), Cameroon (45.6 percent) and Algeria (42.5 percent).

By comparison, consumers in the US spend the least globally (6.4 percent), far less than people in emerging economies like Brazil (16 percent) and India (30 percent).

One reason for the distortion is that the price of food relative to income. As Africa urbanizes, people are buying more imported semi or fully processed foods, which cost more than locally produced foods. And in most countries, wages have not kept pace with inflation.

However, the primary cause is poor public policy: African governments have failed to curb the power of agribusinesses and large food producers, a lack of oversight that has made local agriculture less competitive. In turn, prices for most commodities have risen.

The absence of antitrust laws, combined with weak consumer protection, means that in many countries, only two or three major companies control markets for items including salt, sugar, flour, milk, oil and tea.

The impact is most pronounced in African cities, where prices for white rice, frozen chicken, bread, butter, eggs and even carbonated soft drinks are at least 24 percent higher than in other cities around the world. These prices hit consumers both directly and indirectly (owing to pass-through of higher input costs by food conglomerates and service providers).

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has long argued that food security and fair pricing depends on markets that are free from monopolistic tendencies.

The Organisation for Co-operation and Development concurs and has frequently called on authorities to address “anti-competitive mergers, abuse of dominance, cartels and price fixing, vertical restraints, and exclusive practices” in the food sector.

And yet, in many African countries, this advice has rarely been heeded.

To be sure, this is not a new problem. Between 1997 and 2004, for example, the FAO counted 122 allegations of “anti-competitive practices” in 23 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Violations included a “vertical monopoly” in the Malawi sugar sector, price fixing in Kenya’s fertilizer industry and a “buyer cartel” in the Zimbabwean cotton industry.

Despite the considerable attention such cases have received, the underlying problems persist.

According to the World Bank, more than 70 percent of African countries rank in the bottom half globally for efforts to protect “market-based competition.”

While 27 African countries and five regional blocs have antitrust laws on the books, enforcement is rare. The remaining countries have no regulations at all and have made little progress in drafting them.

There is one notable exception: South Africa. Since 1998, the country’s Competition Act has prohibited any company controlling at least 45 percent of the market from excluding other firms or seeking to exercise control over pricing.