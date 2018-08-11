[ LETTERS ]

Defense spending a waste

China is reported to have completed the development of missiles that can fly five to six times faster than the speed of sound, meaning that they can break through the missile defense systems employed or to be employed by Japan and the US (Yomiuri Online, Aug. 4).

So why is Japan buying two Aegis Ashore missile batteries from the US, which could cost about ￥400 billion (US$3.6 billion) or more?

This is a white elephant on a global, historical scale, and is nothing but laughable.

Yoshio Shimoji

Naha City, Japan

Mercy of natural greenery

The thing I liked the most when I lived in Canada was that in every park — regardless of how big it was — there was always an area reserved for grass and trees to grow without human intervention.

Not only does this keep the natural landscape intact, but it also provides a space for ecological continuity. It is a very economical, effortless and environmentally friendly approach.

As people stay away, native vegetation grows naturally and attracts native insects and animal species to the area, thus enabling a great diversity of animal and plant species to thrive.

In comparison, public parks and green spaces in Taiwan are always crowded with artificial interference — with pavement everywhere and trees being planted or cut down to people’s liking.

Moreover, inadequate pruning deprives an area of its ability to develop naturally.

Planting trees on mountains or on the plains is subject to human decisions when it comes to choosing species, location, distance, density, volume and the size of the area to be planted.

In other words, the future appearance of the land is totally subject to human preference, which indirectly also seals the fate for all creatures on that parcel of land.

Many tree growers attach importance to species of high economic value, while others stress native species.

However, these approaches are not necessarily suitable to the land in question.

If no one cuts it down, a Taiwan red cypress is no different from an ordinary tree in terms of economic value. As far as native tree species are concerned, growers’ understanding of the land, as well as their preferences, also play a role, and the final choice is not necessarily the most suitable.

To make tree planting an appropriate and environmentally friendly activity, people should probably consider completely letting go and allowing nature to recuperate and multiply on its own.

This is also a mindset that shows infinite mercy and genuine consideration to all creatures and Earthly lives.

Chiu Chieh

Taoyuan