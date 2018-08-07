In Syria, civil registers disclose hundreds of prison deaths

By Philip Issa / AP, BEIRUT

For years, Yasser Khoulani sought news of his brothers Abdelsattar and Majd after they were hustled away by Syria’s secret police at demonstrations against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2011.

He knew they were being held at the notorious Saydnaya prison, where inmates are routinely beaten, raped and starved, according to testimony from former guards and inmates collected by rights groups.

His mother in 2012 spent close to US$2,000 on a bribe to see one of the brothers behind a glass pane for just three minutes. The family held out hope that the two of them were alive.

However, Khoulani last week learned from their updated civil registries that Abdelsattar and Majd perished in prison in 2013 without a chance for the family to say goodbye.

After years of silence on the issue, the Syrian government has started updating civil registries to reflect deaths among its incarcerated population, activists said.

“You sense all of a sudden that you can no longer dream again,” said Khoulani, who spoke to The Associated Press (AP) by telephone from Gaziantep, Turkey, where he is a refugee. “I’d been living on the hope that maybe, one day, [my brothers] would leave prison.”

Activists have said they have learned of the passing of hundreds of detainees, including leading voices in the popular uprising against al-Assad, since the government began updating registries earlier this year, and they fear news of hundreds, if not thousands, of more deaths might soon follow.

For many families, it has been the first time they have received news of their loved ones in years.

Four civil registry extracts seen by the AP do not list any cause of death, but human rights groups said the sheer number of reports are further proof of a regime of abuse and mass killings in government prisons — a case investigators are ready to bring to war crimes tribunals if officials are apprehended.

“This could add evidence to what we have already,” said Mohammad al-Abdallah, director of the Washington-based Syrian Justice and Accountability Center, which has been compiling testimonies from survivors of the conditions inside Syrian prisons.

The Syrian government has not commented on the revelations and it has previously denied taking political prisoners.

With al-Assad’s forces in a stronger position now than they ever been after seven years of civil war, officials are unlikely to worry about facing trial.

However, the question of detainees has been a contentious issue in UN-sponsored peace talks that the Syrian government hopes will restore its legitimacy in the eyes of the international community.

Many Syrians speculate that the government, unable to shake off pressure by UN Special Envoy Staffan De Mistura to negotiate on detainees, is trying to wash its hands of the matter by issuing death certificates.

“The government wants to say there are no missing persons. They died — let’s move on,” al-Abdallah said.

“It’s a Syrian government version of a solution,” he said.

Syria’s security agencies used arrests and torture to terrorize the population as Arab Spring-styled protests against al-Assad and his family’s 40-year reign swept through the country in 2011, rights groups said.

Anyone participating in the demonstrations, or suspected of sympathizing with the popular movement, was liable to be picked up in the sweeping arrests.