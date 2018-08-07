A last showdown looms over Syrian opposition stronghold

By Sarah el Deeb / AP, BEIRUT

For nearly three years, green buses have filed into Syria’s Idlib Province, bringing those evacuated from other opposition enclaves that fell to government forces — thousands of defeated rebel fighters, wanted activists and civilians who refused to go back under Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

They now face what is likely to be the last showdown between al-Assad’s forces and the opposition. Al-Assad has vowed to retake the province and pro-government media promise the “mother of all battles.”

If it comes to an all-out assault, it could bring a humanitarian crisis. Filled with displaced people from elsewhere, the province in Syria’s northwest corner is packed with about 3 million people, the most deeply irreconcilable with al-Assad’s government and including some of the world’s most radical militants.

They have little option but to make a stand, with few good places to escape.

“Currently, all [opposition] from around Syria came to Idlib. The only solution is to fight. There is no alternative,” Idlib resident Firas Barakat said.

For years he has dedicated himself to civilian opposition activities, but now he must take up arms, the 28-year-old said.

The opposition’s capture of Idlib in 2015 signaled the low point for al-Assad’s government during the course of war that is now nearly eight years old — a time when rebels controlled large parts of two main Syrian cities, major highways, border crossings, dams and oil resources.

Russian and Iranian backing enabled al-Assad’s military to claw back territory.

Most recently, it scored a victory with heavy symbolic resonance in the south, recapturing Daraa, one of the first places to rise against al-Assad’s rule in 2011.

About one-third of the country still remains out of government hands in the north and east, most of it held by US-backed Kurdish-led forces that wrested it from the Islamic State group.

However, Idlib stands as the last significant enclave of the armed opposition that rose up dedicated to ousting al-Assad.

“When we saw the resistance collapse in the south — and we thought it never would give, it was the first to resist the government — fear really prevailed here,” Barakat said.

Squeezed, the opposition is desperate.

However, its forces are not small, and its territory is not tiny and sealed off as other opposition holdouts were. That portends a complex and difficult battle.

The number of fighters in Idlib is estimated at several tens of thousands, including thousands of battle-hardened militants from al-Qaeda-linked groups and from China’s Turkic-speaking Uighur minority.

Although the al-Qaeda-linked group dominates, other non-extremist factions have maintained their presence, including some of the earliest forces to take up arms against al-Assad. With Turkey’s backing, they have formed a “National Liberation Front,” excluding al-Qaeda.

Idlib has seen a wave of lawlessness and assassinations among the various factions, including shootings and car bombs.

Saeed al-Nakrash, a rebel leader originally from near Damascus, was kidnapped and held for 50 days. He blamed al-Qaeda-linked militants and said his family paid US$75,000 for his release.

The opposition-held area abuts the Turkish border on the north and west. Though Turkey has built a wall, the border remains porous, providing a supply line for fighters. That wall could be overwhelmed if massive numbers try to flee Idlib.