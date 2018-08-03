Good oligarch, bad oligarch

By Vladislav Inozemtsev

With concern growing in the US and Europe over Russia’s so-called oligarchs and the money they have stashed abroad, it is worth considering two fundamental questions. First, who qualifies as an oligarch? And, second, does every oligarch deserve to be regarded with suspicion?

Suspicion is certainly the order of the day in the US, where the authorities have announced massive sanctions against two Russian tycoons, Oleg Deripaska and Viktor Vekselberg, as part of an effort to punish the Kremlin for its alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Similarly, following the nerve-agent attack in England on former Russian double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter, the UK has implemented new measures aimed at preventing money laundering, with capital inflows from Russia to come under the closest scrutiny.

The problem is that the criteria Western governments are using to identify Russians worthy of investigation and even punishment remain overly broad. The most common definition of an oligarch is a person whose wealth depends on political connections — particularly to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On its so-called Putin list — a sanctions watch list created last January — the US Department of Treasury identified 96 “oligarchs” based on the mere fact that they are worth more than US$1 billion.

Even the focus on ties to Putin is flawed. After all, many of today’s wealthy Russian businesspeople — including Deripaska (who is being punished by the US) and Roman Abramovich (who has been protected by Israel), as well as Alfa Group’s Mikhail Fridman and Norilsk Nickel’s Vladimir Potanin — got their start under Putin’s predecessor, Boris Yeltsin.

Moreover, some wealthy Russians who benefited from Kremlin connections in the past have already fled Russia and are now doing business in the West or living there in exile.

Former Bank of Moscow president Andrey Borodin has received political asylum in the UK. Yevgeny Chichvarkin, a former mobile phone tycoon, has actively campaigned against Putin since fleeing Russia in 2009. And Mikhail Khodorkovsky, once Russia’s wealthiest man, spent 10 years in prison on trumped-up fraud and embezzlement charges after funding Putin’s opponents.

Given this, Western governments need a more nuanced definition that distinguishes “bad” oligarchs from the rest. Such a definition should include, first and foremost, direct and current involvement with the Kremlin leadership in business and personal deals, including large, politically sensitive government contracts.

For example, the billionaire magnate Arkady Rotenberg has constructed natural-gas pipelines for state energy giant Gazprom and is building a bridge to Crimea.

Such involvement can also include nepotism. In the 1990s, Alfa Group’s Pyotr Aven authorized Putin’s controversial commercial deals in St Petersburg when he served as minister for external economic affairs, and Alfa Group has employed both the son-in-law of Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s eldest daughter.

In such cases, the oligarchs in question are clearly acting as loyal servants to Putin’s regime.

A second criterion for defining a “bad” oligarch should be that a major part of his or her business dealings are in Russia and thus depend on at least tacit government support.

That means potentially giving a pass to the many wealthy Russians who in recent years have been selling off parts of their holdings in Russia and investing in Western countries (presumably at least partly owing to sanctions).