End the myth of a strong NT dollar

By Huang Tien-lin 黃天麟

Misleading reporting by pro-China media has created a myth that is close to becoming a matter of faith in Taiwan: A strong New Taiwan dollar will benefit the nation.

Recent headlines have warned that bearish stock and foreign exchange markets could push the NT dollar down to NT$31 against the US dollar, that successive depreciation of the NT is a return to past attempts to save exports through devaluation and of the double-edged nature of devaluation all hint at the notion that currency appreciation is good and depreciation is bad.

As a result of this view, recent exchange rate adjustments — Asian countries trying to devalue their currencies as the US dollar appreciates — has had the following results: Compared with the rates in early April, the closing prices on July 20 showed that the Chinese yuan has depreciated 7.95 percent, the South Korean won 7.3 percent and the Japanese yen 5.78 percent, while the NT dollar has depreciated 5.4 percent.

That means that in the past three months, the NT dollar has appreciated 2.5 percent against the yuan and 1.9 percent against the won.

Compared with the average exchange rate in 2016, the NT dollar has appreciated 5 percent, the yuan has depreciated 2.3 percent, the won has appreciated 2.03 percent and the yen has depreciated 3.3 percent. It is debatable that over the past year or so, the NT dollar has been a super-strong Asian currency.

So far the strong NT dollar has not affected the nation’s economy, as total profits of listed companies reached NT$2.19 trillion (US$71.54 billion) last year and NT$535.6 billion in the first quarter of this year, representing 21.69 percent growth compared with the same period last year.

In the first five months of this year, exports also grew by 11.2 percent, because the appreciation of the NT dollar against the won and the yuan is within the range of tolerance for Taiwanese businesses, which can maintain their competitiveness through technological upgrades.

However, the impact of the exchange rate on a nation’s economy lies not in the short term, but in the medium to long term.

As an example: From 1980 to July 19, the NT dollar appreciated 14.9 percent and the yen 50.2 percent, while the won depreciated 86.5 percent and the yuan by 342.6 percent.

Taiwan and Japan are the only two nations in Asia whose currencies have appreciated against the US dollar over the past 30 years.

It is obvious that the claim that Taiwan is returning to the past use of currency devaluation to save exports is not true. The truth is that the strong NT dollar over the past 30 years has caused Taiwan’s economy to perform much worse than those of South Korea and China.

A medium-term observation — two to four years — shows that since the 2008 financial crisis, the average exchange rate of the won against the US dollar dropped from 929 won in 2007 to 1,106 won in May 2013, a depreciation of 19 percent, while the NT dollar appreciated from NT$32.8 to NT$29.8, or 10.2 percent, and 30 percent against the won.

The outcome is that the flat-panel industry, one of Taiwan’s trillion-dollar industries, has lost out to price competition from South Korean manufacturers, and the nation’s four major panel makers suffered a loss of NT$242.7 billion from 2011 to 2012.

Using the opportunity presented by the won’s depreciation, South Korea greatly expanded the gap against Taiwan’s economy.