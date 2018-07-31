Private-sector funds are key to achieving SDGs

By Mahmoud Mohieldin and Svetlana Klimenko

For the past three years, dozens of nations have gathered each July to present their national plans to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

At the latest of these UN High-Level Political Forums, governments rolled out impressive blueprints — almost none of which included realistic budgets or revenue sources.

Estimates of the development investment gap are typically in the trillions of US dollars, while official development assistance is hovering at about US$140 billion per year.

One effective way to help close this funding gap is to catalyze substantial investment from the private sector.

The private sector has long played an integral role in poverty reduction and economic development — a role that extends well beyond finance.

Private companies create 90 percent of jobs (the most effective way to lift people out of poverty) in the developing world and facilitate improved efficiency, technological adoption and innovation, and the distribution of goods and services.

Private-sector financing of the SDGs would occur via established institutional investors, including pension funds, sovereign-wealth funds and insurers, which together represent trillions of US dollars of “patient capital.”

Yet, as it stands, institutional investors allocate only a small share of assets to so-called impact investing, while channeling huge sums toward a relatively small number of public companies.

The key to achieving the SDGs is therefore to impel public companies — especially the large firms that receive the majority of institutional investment — to account for environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria relevant to the SDGs in their decisionmaking.

This approach recognizes the need to adopt a long-term perspective when implementing the SDGs, even as we respond to their urgency.

The good news is that ESG-anchored investing is already on the rise, with most of the major institutional investors integrating ESG factors into their investment strategies, at least to some extent.

The 2016 Global Sustainable Investment Review reported that US$22.89 trillion of assets were “being professionally managed under responsible investment strategies” worldwide, up 25 percent from 2014.

Europe accounted for US$12 trillion and the US total was US$8.7 trillion, though the highest growth rates were in Japan and Oceania.

Viewing ESG awareness as a way to mitigate risk and even as a source of upside opportunities, institutional investors are seeking to bring this approach into their mainstream activities.

This bodes well for the SDGs, but there are still important challenges to overcome, beginning with an inadequate understanding of the link between ESG standards and the SDGs.

Only a few investors and businesses are currently using SDGs as the basis for sustainability-focused strategies, but the only way to boost shareholder value and contribute to meeting the SDGs is for companies and investors to ensure, in advance, that they focus on ESG standards that are both material to their industry or business and useful to advance the SDGs.

In a recent paper, Gianni Betti, Costanza Consolandi, and Robert Eccles mapped the relevant ESG issues identified by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board in 79 industries in 10 sectors, grouped by SDGs.

Companies that use this kind of mapping will understand to which SDGs they would be contributing — down to the target level — by performing well on their chosen ESG criteria.