EDITORIAL: Firms must lead clean energy drive

US technology giant Apple earlier this month announced an ambitious plan to boost China’s renewable energy sector by establishing a US$300 million fund to which the iPhone maker and its partners — including Taiwan’s Pegatron, Wistron, Compal Electronics and Catcher Technology, which have operational bases in China — would contribute over the next four years.

Apple said in a statement that the fund is meant to increase the use of renewable energy sources in its supply chain.

In 2015, the company, along with its global suppliers, committed to generating 4 gigawatts (GW) from renewable energy sources by 2020 — one-third of its manufacturing electricity footprint.

The move followed the announcement earlier this year that Apple’s global facilities were being powered completely by clean energy sources.

Apple’s commitment to renewable energy is not an isolated case. South Korea’s Samsung Electronics last month announced that it plans to expand the use of renewable energy in its operations, with the aim of using 100 percent clean energy at all of its factories, office buildings and operational facilities in the US, Europe and China by 2020.

Major global companies, such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft and Amazon, have over the past few years redoubled their efforts to reduce carbon emissions in light of the massive amounts of energy their data centers and offices worldwide consume.

To address air pollution and the effects of their power consumption on the environment, big tech firms have invested in renewable energy projects and signed long-term contracts to buy “clean” electricity from utilities.

Google’s total purchase of power from renewable sources, such as solar and wind power, last year surpassed the electricity used by its global operations. The company said that it has agreed to buy 3GW of electricity from renewable energy projects, and expects to purchase more.

Electricity is critical to a company’s operations. Embracing clean energy sources and manufacturing energy-efficient products are part of corporate strategies for achieving sustainable development and reaching climate goals.

In taking the lead to reduce their carbon footprint, Apple and other major technology firms are demonstrating social responsibility and a business strategy that would differentiate themselves, establish a sustainable supply chain, improve relations with regulatory bodies, promote corporate values and retain talent.

If Apple’s Taiwanese suppliers are capable of participating in the effort to increase the use of renewable energy sources in China, they should be able to collaborate with their peers in Taiwan and replicate this model locally, boosting the use of renewable energy in local supply chains and investing in clean energy projects at home.

This would increase the pace of adopting renewable energy sources in Taiwan — much faster than the government could do on its own. It would also ease potential power shortages during summer and contribute to the traditional power grid, benefiting the communities where they operate.

Companies often complain about power supply shortages, but they seldom invest in clean energy projects. Many businesses continue to express concern about the government’s policy to phase out nuclear power by 2025, but few take on the responsibility of addressing air pollution and the effect of their operations on the environment.