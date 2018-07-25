In Damascus, Syrians dare to hope that the end of the war could be near

By Bassem Mroue / AP, DAMASCUS

Crossing into Syria from neighboring Lebanon, visitors are greeted by giant posters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The signs proclaim: “Welcome to victorious Syria.”

In the capital, Damascus, many of the checkpoints that for years have snarled traffic are gone. The city is again connected to its sprawling suburbs once held by the opposition, and many former residents and visitors from other parts of Syria fill its streets.

There is a new feeling of hope that an end is near to Syria’s seven-year civil war.

“It is almost over,” Nazeer Habash, 60, said as he walked home near Hijaz railway station in central Damascus. “It is like a child when he starts to walk, taking one step after another, and victory will always be on our side.”

In a central square not far from where rebel shells used to land just a few months ago, families and groups of teenagers take selfies.

Children play on a large sculpture spelling out: “I (heart) Damascus.”

The celebratory mood in government-controlled areas stems from successive military advances in the past year.

It is fed by a feeling that al-Assad, thanks to unwavering support from allies Russia and Iran, has won — or at least has defeated those opposition fighters trying to topple him.

The nation has suffered catastrophic damage and some aspects of the conflict are far from over. Still, many Syrians — even some among the opposition — are hoping for some degree of security and stability.

The government now controls major opposition strongholds and key cities such as Aleppo, Homs and even Daraa, the southern city where the uprising was born from protests in March 2011.

The vital border crossing with Jordan, sealed for years, is expected to reopen soon after troops recaptured Daraa Province, and hopes are high for the resumption of trade and Syrian exports to Arab nations.

Syrians can now drive all the way from the Jordanian border in the south to the central province of Hama on one of the nation’s most important highways that was severed by insurgents for years in several locations. There is talk that the railway from Damascus to Aleppo might resume operations later this year.

The latest government triumph came this week when rebels agreed to surrender their last pockets of control in Quneitra Province in the southwest, opening the way for al-Assad’s forces to re-establish authority along the Israeli frontier.

“The direct threat to Damascus has ended, and since it’s the capital, its conditions affect all other parts of the country,” said Rami al-Khayer, 27, as he sipped a hot beverage with a friend at the Nofara cafe in the capital’s old quarter.

The scene in devastated areas once controlled by rebels outside Damascus is starkly different, but even amid the ruins there, life is slowly returning to normal, with more businesses reopening and people trickling back.

In Douma, the largest town near Damascus and site of an alleged chemical attack in April, trucks and bulldozers work around the clock to clear the remains of destroyed buildings, sending up clouds of dust.

The operation in Douma is the start of a long process to clear debris from eastern Ghouta, the string of towns and villages east of Damascus that were held by rebels and under siege by government forces for five years.

Until the rebels surrendered in the spring, the residents suffered food shortages, with cases of malnutrition reported. Now, almost everything is available, although prices are still too steep for many.