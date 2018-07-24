Heat wave raises concern from the Arctic to Africa

By Robin McKie / The Observer

Last week, authorities in Sweden took an unusual step. They issued an appeal for international aid to help them tackle an epidemic of wildfires that has spread across the nation over the past few days.

After months without rain followed by weeks of soaring temperatures, the nation’s forests had become tinderboxes. The result was inevitable. Wildfires broke out and, by the end of last week, more than 50 forest blazes — a dozen inside the Arctic circle — had spread across Sweden.

A nation famous for its cold and snow found itself unable to cope with the conflagrations taking place within its border and so made its appeal for international help, a request that has already been answered by Norway and Italy, who have both sent airborne firefighting teams to help battle Sweden’s blazes.

Nor is the nation’s fiery fate particularly unusual at present. Across much of the northern hemisphere, intense and prolonged heat waves have triggered disruption and devastation as North America, the Arctic, northern Europe and Africa have sweltered in record-breaking temperatures.

In Africa, a weather station at Ouargla, Algeria, in the Sahara, recorded a temperature of 51.3°C, the highest reliable temperature ever recorded in Africa. In Japan, where temperatures have reached more than 40°C, people were last week urged to take precautions after the death toll reached 30 with thousands more having sought hospital treatment for heat-related conditions.

In California increased use of air conditioning units, switched on to counter the scorching conditions there, has led to power shortages.

However, perhaps the strangest effect of the intense heat has been felt in Canada. It too has been gripped by ferocious heat, with Toronto recording temperatures that have exceeded 30°C on 18 days so far this year. This figure compares with only nine such days all last summer.

DEATHS

Dozens have died in the withering heat — with startling and grim consequences. Montreal’s morgue has been swamped with the bodies of those who have died because of the heat, and many corpses have had to be stored elsewhere in the city.

Montreal coroner Jean Brochu said it was first time the city’s morgue had been overwhelmed this way.

Britain’s scorching weather — which has melted the roof of Glasgow’s Science Centre and parched the lawns of the nation’s historic homes — might have made regular UK headlines. However, it has been relatively mild in impact compared with those experienced in many other parts of the world.

Far from being a parochial problem, the heat wave is clearly an issue that affects vast stretches of our planet — a global concern not a local one — but why is so much of our world currently being afflicted with blisteringly hot weather? What is driving the wildfires, the soaring temperatures and those melting rooftops? These are tricky questions to answer, such is the complex nature of the planet’s weather systems.

Most scientists point to a number of factors, with global warming being the most obvious candidate. However, others warn that it would be wrong to overstate its role in the current heat waves.

“Yes, it is hard not to believe that climate change has to be playing a part in what is going on round the globe at present,” Dann Mitchell of Bristol University said. “There have been some remarkable extremes recorded in the past few weeks, after all. However, we should take care about overstating climate change’s influence for it is equally clear there are also other influences at work.”