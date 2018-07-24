By Kent Harrington / ATLANTA, Georgia

No one yet knows what deals US President Donald Trump might have struck with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their private two-hour meeting in Helsinki. However, it is already clear that Trump’s self-congratulations for striking a deal to “denuclearize” the Korean Peninsula during his Singapore summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are ringing hollow.

In addition to backsliding in its working-level negotiations with the US, the Kim regime has continued to solidify its position as a nuclear-weapons state. The master of the Kremlin is sure to have taken note of this.

North Korea specialists have long been skeptical that Kim would ever give up his nuclear arsenal and recent evidence supports their judgement.

Reports citing US intelligence officials indicate that the North is pressing ahead with its nuclear-weapons program, by ramping up missile and enriched uranium production and concealing the size of its nuclear inventory.

Anyone who has followed affairs on the Korean Peninsula has seen this movie before. After all, Kim’s father and grandfather wrote the script decades ago. Since the 1970s, the Kims’ regime has repeatedly expressed its desire for a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula, signed non-proliferation agreements, and negotiated with the US and South Korea all while pursuing its nuclear-weapons program.

In this latest rerun, Kim has even reused his father’s special effects. In May, he blew up a nuclear test site with the same cinematic flair that former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il displayed when he dynamited a nuclear reactor’s cooling tower 10 years ago.

Compared with those well-rehearsed theatrics, the Trump administration’s performance has been a flop. After threatening North Korea with total destruction last year, Trump made a major concession to Kim Jong-un by agreeing to attend the summit last month.

While there, he demonstrated that neither he nor his administration had a strategy for getting Kim Jong-un to make good on any deal. Making matters worse, Trump has continued to insist that follow-up talks with the North are “going well,” even though US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s last visit to Pyongyang ended with a round of mutual recrimination.

Behind the crumbling facade of Trump’s misrepresentations is an administration that remains divided on its primary policy goals. In light of the intelligence community’s latest assessment about the North’s continued enrichment activities, those divisions are likely to have deepened. For his part, Pompeo has already backpedaled on earlier US demands by softening his language on the fraught issue of inspections and verification and US officials have hinted that a further softening in the administration’s position is on the way.

Meanwhile, other White House officials have taken a harder line. Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, has called for not only denuclearization, but also rapid disarmament of all of North Korea’s unconventional weapons. This month, Bolton even claimed to have a plan for dismantling all of North Korea’s nuclear, chemical and biological weapons programs within a year.

Trump prefers top-down decisionmaking, so it remains to be seen how he will respond to intelligence reports about the North’s duplicity.

At any rate, now that the US has shared its intelligence with Japan, South Korea and other allies, political leaders and military officials in those countries have reason to be anxious. For Japan and South Korea, in particular, the contradictions between Trump’s rhetoric and his own intelligence services’ findings are becoming a source of serious concern.