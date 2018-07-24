[ LETTER ]

No need for mayor to fear

Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) of the Democratic Progressive Party has, on several occasions now, mocked Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taichung mayoral candidate Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) as the election campaign heats up.

Lin has been saying that when everything has come out in the wash, the electorate will see who is the better candidate, and that he will have little difficulty in defeating Lu by more than 200,000 votes.

According to conventional campaign logic, the stronger candidate should really be assuming a defensive strategy and yet Lin has, again and again, gone on the offensive. So why is he so confident of victory?

The reason for Lin’s self-confidence is that what was once Taichung County was his stomping ground, and he has said that Lu, by comparison, simply has not built up that kind of relationship with the local electorate.

After all, Taichung County covered quite a large area, with well-entrenched factional politics, where loyalties ran deep. Changing the electorate’s voting behavior in a short time there would be no easy feat, hence Lin’s confidence.

My own area of Rinan (日南) in Taichung’s Dajia District (大甲) is a remote village bordering Daan Creek (大安溪) in the far northwest of Taichung, and to say that we hardly ever see high-ranking officials from the central government is a bit of an understatement.

Even local government officials rarely make an appearance there. Yet Lin visited Rinan twice last month alone, most recently on June 30, when he attended an event in the square outside Cide Temple (慈德宮) with a number of singers famous from their TV appearances, which would only have helped his cause.

Given Lin’s attention to the more far-flung outposts of the area, not only is Lu at a distinct disadvantage — and that is a charitable reading of the situation — it also leads one to the conclusion that the KMT is not really taking this mayoral race all that seriously.

Tsai Mu-chang

Taichung