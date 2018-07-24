Two-stroke scooter ban is deceptive

By Tsuang Ben-jei 莊秉潔

For Taiwan to be a healthy nation, vehicles more than 10 years old should be regulated or even phased out, because the health cost of air pollution is really too high. However, how to implement such controls is a difficult question.

As the legendary Chinese emperor Yu the Great (禹) found out when he set out to control the floods that plagued his empire, they can only be diverted, not shut in or dammed back, and they must be diverted in the right direction.

The current strategy is to provide subsidies for phasing out two-stroke scooters and replacing them with electric ones, as well as phasing out aging diesel vehicles and building railways, but providing subsidies for changing over to electric vehicles is only half right.

If electricity generation cannot make the transition to non-nuclear and reduced or zero coal power plants, it might even be the completely wrong policy. Even if electricity is generated by Taiwan’s most advanced ultra-supercritical coal-fired power station, it would be 10,000 times as carcinogenic as the original gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles.

Taking only the fuel factor into consideration, the natural gas burned by the Datan Power Plant (大潭) in Taoyuan is cleaner than the gasoline burned by cars and scooters, which is cleaner than the diesel fuel used by trucks, which is cleaner than the heavy fuel oil burned by Keelung’s Hsieh-ho (協和) power station, which is still much less toxic than the coal burned by the ultra-supercritical Linkou Power Plant (林口) in New Taipei City.

That is because coal-burning power stations emit grade 1 heavy metal carcinogens such as hexavalent chromium, also known as chromium 6, whereas natural gas and fuel oil-fired plants such as the Hsieh-ho power station do not emit it — neither do vehicles that are gasoline or diesel-powered.

The pollution prevention equipment on existing vehicles and their combustion efficiency are inferior to those of the advanced new Linkou coal-fired power plant. Scooters, especially those with two-stroke engines, emit a considerable amount of grade 1 carcinogens because of inefficient fuel combustion.

Gasoline-powered vehicles emit 3mg of benzene per kilometer traveled, a research report published by Tang et al in 2002 showed.

Let us compare the grade 1 carcinogen chromium 6 emitted by the most advanced new Linkou coal-fired power station with the grade 1 carcinogen benzene emitted by aging scooters. The cancer inhalation unit risk of chromium 6 is 0.012 per microgram per cubic meter, whereas that of benzene is only in the range of 0.0000022 to 0.0000078 per microgram per cubic meter, making chromium 6 about 4,000 times more carcinogenic than benzene.

Moreover, the life cycle for natural decay of chromium is 20 years, while that of benzene is only a few days.

Hence, the cancer risk posed by 1 gram of chromium 6 is 8 million times that of 1 gram of benzene. So, with regard to toxicity, if benzene emissions from motor vehicles are reduced by eight grams, chromium 6 emissions are only increased by 1 microgram.

The new Linkou ultra-supercritical plant emits about 22 micrograms of chromium for every kilowatt hour of electricity it generates, data reported to the New Taipei City Government by Taiwan Power Co showed.

Ultra-supercritical coal-fired power stations emit about 11 micrograms of chromium 6 for every kilowatt-hour of electricity they generate, according to a research paper published by Ma Hwong-wen (馬鴻文), a professor at National Taiwan University’s Graduate Institute of Environmental Engineering.