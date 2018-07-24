EDITORIAL: Action needed to back up tough talk

In view of China’s latest series of offensives aimed at degrading Taiwan’s sovereignty internationally, it was encouraging to see President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) chiding Beijing for its aggression.

However, as such tough talk is not backed by concrete action, what Tsai might not realize is how the government’s perceived complacence risks not only disappointing Taiwanese, but making the nation vulnerable to further Chinese malice, as Beijing sooner or later will see what Tsai is capable of — and what she is not.

Tsai on May 24 said that “we [Taiwan] will no longer tolerate China’s overbearing actions that challenge Taiwan’s bottom line.”

On June 25, during an interview with Agence France-Presse, she called on the international community to “work together to … constrain China and also minimize the expansion of their hegemonic influence.”

Tsai has proven she can talk the talk — which is certainly much needed — as head of state, reassuring the public as well as asserting the nation’s stance internationally, but her tough words have been followed by little action, if not outright idleness, passing up opportunities to demonstrate the government’s resolve.

A case in point: During the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) national congress, congress member Lee Wen-cheng (李文正) proposed that Taiwan react to China’s pressuring international airlines into listing Taiwan as a Chinese province. However, instead of deliberating on the issue right then with the aim of passing a concrete resolution, Tsai, who doubles as party chairperson, only said that the proposal would be forwarded to the Central Standing Committee.

A second example: Mainland Affairs Council Minister Chen Ming-tong (陳明通) last week made opening remarks to an international conference on cross-strait issues hosted by the Heritage Foundation. However, while US Representative Ted Yoho and US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Asian and Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver correctly referred to Taiwan as “Taiwan” throughout their speeches to the conference and in other remarks, Chen sowed confusion by consistently referring to the “Republic of China” and calling China “mainland China.”

Given Beijing’s aggressive efforts to impose its “one China” principle on other governments and corporations, did Chen not realize that his ambiguous references only obscured Taiwan’s national identity for the international audience?

Tsai has often been praised for her moderate and soft-spoken personality, but she should know that there is a huge difference between being moderate and being cowardly.

It appears the Tsai government, fearful of being labeled a troublemaker, is shying away from taking resolute actions against China, and the public recognizes its timidity. A poll last month by the Cross-Strait Policy Association found that only 42.9 percent of respondents believe the DPP government would be able to defend Taiwan’s sovereignty, although 63.6 percent of respondents said they support the idea of the government taking a tougher stand against China.

There are several measures the government could take to show that Taiwan is resolute in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity. It could start by eliminating the Mainland Affairs Council and putting its responsibilities under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Renaming the national carrier China Airlines to “Taiwan Airlines,” or expediting the passage of a refugee act and a political asylum law could also be seen as countermeasures against Chinese aggression.