Third parties and Mammon factor

By Jerome Keating

Taiwan has enjoyed a full, flourishing multiparty democracy since 1996, when — in addition to the legislature — the people directly elected the president.

Yet, of course, like most multiparty systems, two main parties — the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) — have tended to dominate, especially in the presidential elections.

However, many might be surprised to know that in the legislative elections, Taiwan’s multiparty democracy does have numerous active parties that want to and do compete. For example, in the 2016 elections, more than 26 parties, not including independents, put forth candidates for the 113-seat legislature.

Most of these parties, of course, have a “narrow-focus platform,” whose main purpose is to call the public’s attention to particular needs or wishes. The Trees Party and Peace Pigeon Union Party are two good examples.

While that is part of democracy, it still remains difficult for these alternative “third” parties to survive or exert much influence.

However, some third parties have survived and have even had moments of strength and glory. These are usually spin-offs of the two major parties and an examination of their development provides an interesting record of Taiwan’s changing and developing national identity.

The first major spin-off, as might be expected, came from the dominant and former one-party state, the KMT. In 1993, the New Party was formed by several KMT members, who even at that time felt that amid the growing democracy, the party was losing sight of the goal of eventual unification with China. They also ironically felt that despite the party’s long tradition of former presidents Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), then-president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) was too autocratic.

The New Party peaked in the year 1995, when it captured 21 seats in the legislature with 13 percent of the vote, but from that time on it has slowly gone downhill in terms of votes and representation.

The New Party’s most amusing moment was when it nominated now-deceased political commentator Li Ao (李敖) as its presidential candidate in 2000. Li, a man always drawn to the limelight, accepted, but refused to join the party and ended up urging people to vote for his opponent, then-independent candidate James Soong (宋楚瑜).

New Party hopes for mainstream recognition were completely dashed when the KMT replaced its presidential primary winner, Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱), in the 2016 elections. Hung’s beliefs perfectly fit the New Party’s platform, but she was seen as unelectable and replaced with Eric Chu (朱立倫), who got only 31 percent of the total vote.

A much more formidable split within the KMT came with the People First Party (PFP) led by Soong. This division focused more on competent leadership than any platform issues. A majority of party members felt Soong was the KMT’s best candidate for president in the 2000 elections, but then-vice president Lien Chan (連戰) would not give up what he felt was his rightful place.

Soong was expelled from the KMT and ran as an independent. In that election he gained 36.8 percent of the vote, losing by less than 3 percentage points to the DPP’s Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) 39.3 percent. Soon afterward, Soong formed the PFP.

Lien, it should be noted, received a mere 23 percent of the vote, despite Lee winning 54 percent of the vote in 1996, even with other KMT candidates running against him.