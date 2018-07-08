As inflation soars, Facebook drives trading in Argentina’s barter clubs

By Nicolas Misculin / Reuters, SAN MIGUEL, Argentina

At an abandoned train station in Buenos Aires’ working-class suburb of San Miguel, hundreds of Argentines gather with bags of clothes, rice, flour and sugar to trade.

Most are women, some accompanied by children. Cardboard signs with their names scrawled in black marker hang from strings around their necks. They walk slowly around the old concrete platform yelling out the names of people they have agreed to trade with in a Facebook forum.

They are the face of a resurgent but little-reported phenomenon in the suburbs surrounding the Argentine capital — barter clubs.

The clubs have tens of thousands of members and are attracting hundreds more every week. They have become an unofficial economic indicator, showing the toll that soaring inflation and high unemployment are exacting on South America’s second-biggest economy.

The barter clubs have surfaced before, during Argentina’s economic crisis from 2001 to 2002 and in the 2009 global financial meltdown. In between those crises they never completely went away, but today the clubs operate differently.

Many members are part of Facebook groups where they arrange trades before exchanging goods in person at places like the railway station.

Membership in the clubs has been soaring in recent months as poor Argentines, many of whom have lost their jobs or work off-the-books, struggle to find the cash to make ends meet. They are one sign that progress Argentine President Mauricio Macri made last year in reducing poverty is beginning to reverse.

The country’s inflation rate is more than 25 percent and the currency has lost more than 30 percent of its value this year in a financial crisis that economists have said would likely trigger a recession.

With unemployment running at 9.1 percent and many people’s salaries chewed up by years of high inflation, members of the barter clubs bring second-hand goods, rice or homemade produce, such as desserts, to trade.

A chart posted on the San Miguel group’s Facebook page outlines a points system for certain goods. It is aimed at ensuring that participants feel their trades are fair.

A 1kg pack of flour serves as a reference, with a hypothetical value of 30 pesos (US$1.08), or one point. Two packs of flour are worth one bottle of sunflower oil. Four packs of flour is the suggested price for one cake, while three packs can be used to get adult jeans.

When Reuters visited the San Miguel market and one in Merlo, another Buenos Aires suburb, most people seemed to be leaving with food.

Cecilia Gomez, whose husband lost his job at a struggling restaurant in February, was among those trading at the market.

“This helps me bring my kids milk, sugar: the things that are most necessary,” she said.

Her husband spent several months working as a cartonero, the local term for people who sift through trash bins for recyclable goods, before finding a new job at a grocery store last month. He earns just 10,000 pesos per month, far less than his previous salary.

Gomez also receives a 1,000 peso per month subsidy from a government welfare program for each of her two children, but after paying 3,700 pesos per month for rent and 1,200 pesos for her husband’s travel to work, there is not enough cash left for basic goods.

Recently, the 30-year-old housewife saw a post on the San Miguel barter club’s Facebook page offering up a pair of boots in exchange for a 900ml bottle of cooking oil, two packets of sugar and three packs of crackers.