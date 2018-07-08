China, US avert Taiwan collision

By Frank Ching 秦家驄

The first visit by a US secretary of defense to China in four years went off relatively well last week, with James Mattis making clear that he was approaching talks with an open mind and that he wanted to “do a lot of listening” and then “have a conversation.”

Mattis evidently had a number of tough conversations, including with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) and his official host, Chinese Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和).

While the Americans were more interested in discussing what they see as Chinese militarization of the South China Sea and North Korea, Chinese officials focused on Taiwan, where the US on June 12 opened new offices for its unofficial embassy, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT).

China’s firmness on its territorial claims was made clear by Xi, who told Mattis in defense of Chinese activities in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait: “Not a single inch of the territory left behind by our ancestors must be lost, while we are not seeking to take any bit of what belongs to others.”

China is unhappy that the US Congress passed the Taiwan Travel Act earlier this year to encourage high-level visits between Taiwan and the US, and there was concern in China that US National Security Adviser John Bolton would attend the opening of the new AIT office.

However, on that day, Bolton was in Singapore for US President Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The US Senate recently passed the National Defense Authorization Act for 2019, which encourages the US military to participate in exercises with the Taiwanese military.

There have also been reports that the US Department of State has, for the first time, requested that US Marines be assigned to protect the AIT, which is technically not a diplomatic mission.

When asked for comment on June 29, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said: “The ‘one China’ principle is the political foundation for China-US relations. The US should honor its commitment to the ‘one China’ principle and refrain from any official ties or military exchanges with Taiwan.”

From China’s standpoint, holding joint military exercises with Taiwan or dispatching Marine guards would be inconsistent with its “one China’ principle, under which it says the US and China established diplomatic relations in 1979.

The US at the same time broke relations with Taiwan.

A joint communique was issued in which the US and China recognized each other’s governments.

“The Government of the United States of America acknowledges the Chinese position that there is but one China and Taiwan is part of China,” it said.

In the communique, the US also said that it would continue to maintain “unofficial relations” with the people of Taiwan.

Thus, it is China’s view that any US action suggesting recognition of Taiwan as a state would be contrary to its acknowledgment of “one China.”

China has made it clear that while its preference is for a peaceful union between itself and Taiwan, it reserves the right to use force to achieve this end.

This directly contradicts the Taiwan Relations Act, passed by the US Congress in 1979 to authorize the “continuation of commercial, cultural and other relations between the people of the United States and the people on Taiwan, and for other purposes.”

These other purposes very much include ensuring that Taiwan’s fate not be resolved by China through the use of force.