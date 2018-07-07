Populism’s corrupt core

By James Goldston

Populist electoral victories around the world in recent years have led many to conclude that liberal democracy is under assault. However, the arrest this week of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on corruption charges is one of several signs suggesting that widespread predictions of the global demise of liberal democracy are premature.

The implication of the doom-and-gloom view is that liberal democracy’s defenders cannot reclaim the moral high ground until they have re-examined their own political and economic assumptions. Yet it is a mistake to think that the rise of autocrats is all about ideology, or that it represents a widespread rejection of democracy, liberalism, or human and civil rights.

Today’s elected demagogues are motivated not so much by principle as by power and greed — they are in it for themselves, their families and their cronies. Restoring balance to our off-kilter world requires that we expose the rank corruption at the heart of the new illiberalism.

In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s friends and family members have grown rich on government loans and public contracts. In Orban’s hometown of Felcsut, one crony has overseen the construction of a soccer stadium that seats 4,000 people, even though the town’s total population is just 1,600.

Whereas “corruption before 2010 was rather a dysfunction of the system, today it’s a part of the system,” the watchdog group Transparency International said.

In 2014, people close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, including several senior members of his ruling Justice and Development Party, were implicated in a money-laundering scheme that purportedly sought to bypass US-led sanctions on Iran.

The scandal led to the resignation of four ministers, and to the release of audio recordings in which Erdogan allegedly can be heard telling his son to dispose of millions of US dollars of ill-gotten funds. Erdogan dismissed the allegations as a setup, and Turkish prosecutors eventually quashed the case.

In Malaysia, Najib and his associates now stand accused of pillaging more than US$4.5 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a government investment fund.

According to the US Department of Justice, the pilfered money was used to purchase high-end real estate in Manhattan, mansions in Los Angeles, paintings by Monet and Van Gogh, a corporate jet, a yacht, and other luxury goods.

And in the US, of course, questions continue to swirl around the private interests of US President Donald Trump and his family, and how they may bear on his behavior in office.

The irony is that anger over corruption played a critical role in fueling the current wave of populist autocrats. So, to defend liberal democracy, we must reclaim the anti-corruption mantle.

By redistributing stolen assets from political and corporate thieves and their legal and financial enablers, anti-corruption campaigns do not just hold the powerful to account. They can also address inequality — and thus the widespread frustration that populists have exploited.

However, fighting corruption also means shining a spotlight on — and prosecuting — those who threaten, kill or otherwise thwart journalists working to expose abuses of power. Freedom of expression and other fundamental rights are not elitist luxuries, as authoritarians claim. They are indispensable for safeguarding free societies.