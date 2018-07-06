Defusing trade conflict requires recognizing strategic competition

By Wing Thye Woo

Every year since 2000, when then-US presidential candidate George W. Bush called China a strategic “competitor” of the US, I have welcomed the arrival of Christmas with a sigh of relief that a Sino-American trade war was averted for another 12 months.

However, by January, my holiday cheer is usually replaced with dread because the tensions fueling Bush’s rhetoric — and the reasons he dismissed former US president Bill Clinton’s preferred label of “partner” — have never adequately been addressed.

As we are seeing now, the risks to the global economy have only grown more ominous in the years since.

The escalating US-China trade war is a response to three concerns that US leaders have long articulated: job losses, competition over technology and a perceived Chinese threat to US national security.

The first concern — job losses to China — is viewed as a byproduct of China’s trade surpluses, which the US has typically sought to remedy by advocating for yuan revaluation.

However, this approach is misguided; the exchange rate is just one factor causing the trade imbalance, and any appreciation of the yuan is unlikely to alter the “status quo” in a multipolar world.

Consider, for example, what happened after implementation of the 1985 Plaza Accord, which drove up the value of the yen: the US bought less from Japan, but bought more from other countries, causing the overall US trade deficit to remain roughly unchanged.

The US-China trade imbalance stems from structural flaws. For China, those flaws include a weak social safety net, which has raised savings rates, and the backwardness of a state banking system that has lowered investments and sent excess savings abroad.

For the US, on the other hand, soaring military expenditure and frequent tax cuts have created the economic conditions for trade deficits, and ineffective adjustment programs have only exacerbated the impact of trade on jobs.

The US obsession with yuan appreciation as the silver bullet for the bilateral trade imbalance has merely diverted attention from addressing its real causes.

The second issue pushing the US and China toward a trade war is competition over technology. For decades, and especially since the mid-1990s, China has made knowledge transfer via joint ventures with Chinese partners a condition for access to its large market. Many US business executives are finally opposing these policies, complaining of being “forced” to share their technology.

This chorus of grievance is so loud that tech “theft” may be a bigger concern for Americans than the size of the US trade deficit.

Yet, given that the businesses involved are all willing participants, terms like “forced” and “theft” are red herrings. Moreover, the products that foreign-invested joint ventures produce usually enjoy monopoly prices in China, a benefit that weakens the US argument further.

Still, China’s leaders should not be tone deaf. In the absence of antitrust agreements, trade disputes involving a party possessing market dominance are typically settled only by the ability of the “victim” to mobilize retaliation. With the US government now taking action on behalf of US firms, China’s industrial policies will need to change accordingly, especially if European governments follow the US’ lead, as some may.

There are many reasons why the current US government is acting so aggressively now, but two stand out: first, an increased sense of vulnerability proportionate to the US’ declining global influence; and, second, the technologies China is now acquiring from foreign companies are frontier technologies.