Investment in sports programs can have far-reaching effects

By Luis Alberto Moreno

As the FIFA World Cup unfolds, captivating soccer fans around the globe, the broad appeal of high-level sports is on full display. However, the impact of sports extends far beyond major international events, as impressive they might be, to include far-reaching benefits for ordinary people.

Initiatives that encourage people to exercise regularly can help to reduce the incidence of strokes, cancer and depression, resulting in higher productivity and lower healthcare costs. These are important goals for a region like Latin America and the Caribbean, where one in four adults is obese — a trend that has worsened over the past decade.

Sports can also strengthen social relationships by bringing together people from different backgrounds and creating a sense of shared purpose and identity.

Moreover, they can provide a productive outlet for young people, keeping them focused and engaged and boosting their self-esteem, thereby reducing their vulnerability to harmful social influences. And they can promote qualities like perseverance, teamwork and leadership — the kinds of soft skills employers seek in job candidates — while even supporting gender equality.

In short, sports programs are good for individuals, communities and countries. That is why, since 2004, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), of which I am president, has supported sports-for-development programs for at-risk youth in 18 countries. Such programs often combine the sport itself — namely, soccer — with vocational training and internships.

The results are promising, to say the least. About 70 percent of participants complete the program; of those, more than 65 percent get formal jobs, return to school, or start a business within one year.

A project carried out in El Alto, Bolivia, used soccer to enable more than 600 girls to learn leadership and other useful life skills. Although we have only limited data on their progress, we know from other research carried out in the US that participation in sports can have long-term benefits for women, including higher educational attainment and job earnings.

Despite these benefits, Latin American and Caribbean countries spend a relatively modest 0.1 percent of GDP on sports programs with broad social goals — about one-third as much as their European counterparts.

Does this mean that these countries should increase their investment in sport?

It depends on the investment.

Not all sports programs are created equal. In Europe, researchers have found that youth recreation centers where activities are not structured sometimes become gathering places for kids involved in high-risk behavior, such as gang activity.

Highly structured programs that build strong relationships between students and their coaches or other mentors are much more effective.

For example, supervised sports programs for schoolchildren can be strengthened as part of efforts to extend the school day — an accelerating trend across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The IDB’s research and experience with sports-for-development programs supports these conclusions, indicating that the value of public investment depends on the specific strategy.

However, it is not yet clear precisely which strategies work best. Thus, to maximize the economic and social benefits of government investment in sports, policymakers need more information.